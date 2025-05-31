Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Classic ASICS Sneaker Is Even Better as a Breezy Dad Sandal

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With summer so close you can almost taste it, the world's sneaker-sandals have come out to play. Just recently, another effort stepped onto the playground, this time cooked up by ASICS.

Remember the ASICS GT-2160, its dad shoe from the 2010s? It's a sandal now.

Shop ASICS GT 2160

The ASICS GT-2160 SE sandal preserves the general essence of the technical running sneaker but with new breezy updates. Specifically, the sandal version follows a more open concept, featuring fresh cutouts across the upper and heel to welcome more air to the foot.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The GT-2160 sneaker also traded in its traditional laces for more convenient, trail-like ones, equipped with an adjustable toggle feature. ASICS also threw in some pull tabs on the heel and tongue for an easier "slip on and go" kind of vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

ASICS' GT-2160 sneaker comes in three colorways, including "Black/Pure Silver," "White/Pure Silver," and "White/Pure Silver/Illusion Blue."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As warm-weather-ready as these ASICS are, you might have to wait till summer 2026 to rock them. The newest ASICS sneaker-sandals are expected to arrive sometime during the fall season at ASICS.

However, for those who enjoy socks and sandals, these ASICS shoes, along with the brand's other dadcore crossovers, may be perfect for that first autumn breeze.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Shop ASICS

Multiple colors
ASICSUB10-S GEL-KAYANO 20 by Kiko Kostadinov
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
ASICSUB10-S GEL-KAYANO 20 by Kiko Kostadinov
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
ASICSUB10-S GEL-KAYANO 20 by Kiko Kostadinov
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
  • Rick Owens, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Let ASICS x Zalando Move for Your Mind
  • To Advance a Signature Style, ASICS Returned to Its Roots
What To Read Next
  • This Classic ASICS Sneaker Is Even Better as a Breezy Dad Sandal
  • adidas' Slickest Soccer-ish Skate Shoe Crossover Is Back
  • Tyler the Creator Is the Face (& Hands) of Bottega Veneta
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • It's a Polo Shirt Kind of Summer
  • A Pioneering Turntable Straight From 1985
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now