This Classic ASICS Sneaker Is Even Better as a Breezy Dad Sandal

With summer so close you can almost taste it, the world's sneaker-sandals have come out to play. Just recently, another effort stepped onto the playground, this time cooked up by ASICS.

Remember the ASICS GT-2160, its dad shoe from the 2010s? It's a sandal now.

The ASICS GT-2160 SE sandal preserves the general essence of the technical running sneaker but with new breezy updates. Specifically, the sandal version follows a more open concept, featuring fresh cutouts across the upper and heel to welcome more air to the foot.

The GT-2160 sneaker also traded in its traditional laces for more convenient, trail-like ones, equipped with an adjustable toggle feature. ASICS also threw in some pull tabs on the heel and tongue for an easier "slip on and go" kind of vibe.

ASICS' GT-2160 sneaker comes in three colorways, including "Black/Pure Silver," "White/Pure Silver," and "White/Pure Silver/Illusion Blue."

As warm-weather-ready as these ASICS are, you might have to wait till summer 2026 to rock them. The newest ASICS sneaker-sandals are expected to arrive sometime during the fall season at ASICS.

However, for those who enjoy socks and sandals, these ASICS shoes, along with the brand's other dadcore crossovers, may be perfect for that first autumn breeze.

