ASICS Dad Shoes? No, Dad Sandals

We’re deep in the sneaker-sandal era. Sneakers aren’t just getting lighter, they’re getting airier, strappier, and way more open-toe curious.

And now ASICS is stepping in with its own dad-core twist with the GEL-Filimy sneaker, a breathable, GEL-cushioned hybrid shoe that trades full-coverage trail runner styling for wide cutouts, open mesh, and thick crossover straps.

For me, this is big dad tech energy, the kind of shoe you pull up to the BBQ in. And if you’re actually manning the grill in these (while wearing jorts?), I trust both your taste and your tri-tip.

Built on the archival ASICS GEL-NANDI trail runner silhouette, the GEL-Filimy sneaker keeps the chunky GEL-cushioned sole and rugged outsole but flips the rest.

Think trail shoe stripped down and opened up, with rugged neoprene lining, breathable mesh, fat straps, and a silhouette that somehow feels part recovery slide, part orthopedic grail — shoes that share the same vibe as hybrid sandal-sneakers like the new New Balance Breeze or Salomon’s XA PRO 3D AMPHIB.

The vibe? Post-gorp. Post-sneaker. Post-trying-too-hard.

Post-gym. Post-street. Post-style-fatigue. Maybe I’m drinking my editor’s Kool-Aid, but ASICS’ GEL-Filimy hits that rare sweet spot of low-effort comfort and high-impact weirdness that makes a shoe go from niche to necessary.

Especially in a summer where every sneaker brand is pivoting to sandals, this might just be the most daddy-approved hybrid of the season.

