Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

ASICS Dad Shoes? No, Dad Sandals

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
1 / 3

We’re deep in the sneaker-sandal era. Sneakers aren’t just getting lighter, they’re getting airier, strappier, and way more open-toe curious.

And now ASICS is stepping in with its own dad-core twist with the GEL-Filimy sneaker, a breathable, GEL-cushioned hybrid shoe that trades full-coverage trail runner styling for wide cutouts, open mesh, and thick crossover straps.

Shop ASICS

For me, this is big dad tech energy, the kind of shoe you pull up to the BBQ in. And if you’re actually manning the grill in these (while wearing jorts?), I trust both your taste and your tri-tip.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Built on the archival ASICS GEL-NANDI trail runner silhouette, the GEL-Filimy sneaker keeps the chunky GEL-cushioned sole and rugged outsole but flips the rest. 

ASICS
1 / 5

Think trail shoe stripped down and opened up, with rugged neoprene lining, breathable mesh, fat straps, and a silhouette that somehow feels part recovery slide, part orthopedic grail — shoes that share the same vibe as hybrid sandal-sneakers like the new New Balance Breeze or Salomon’s XA PRO 3D AMPHIB.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The vibe? Post-gorp. Post-sneaker. Post-trying-too-hard.

Post-gym. Post-street. Post-style-fatigue. Maybe I’m drinking my editor’s Kool-Aid, but ASICS’ GEL-Filimy hits that rare sweet spot of low-effort comfort and high-impact weirdness that makes a shoe go from niche to necessary.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Especially in a summer where every sneaker brand is pivoting to sandals, this might just be the most daddy-approved hybrid of the season.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Reebok x BotterHammer Stranded
$220.00
$275.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Romeo + Juliet x HighsnobietyCross'd Lovers T-Shirt
$70.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
  • To Advance a Signature Style, ASICS Returned to Its Roots
  • Courtesy of Japan: Blinged-Out ASICS Sneakers More Cowboy Boot Than Dad Shoe
  • Dark, Twisted & Technical: HAVEN Debuts a Stealthy ASICS Capsule
  • Hiking? Strolling? ASICS' Crossover Dad Shoe Hits Like a Truck
What To Read Next
  • ASICS Dad Shoes? No, Dad Sandals
  • Kiko Kostadinov Does Denim as Art
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • On Serves It Big In Paris
  • adidas' Crossover Post-Football Sneaker Is a Culture-Clashing Hybrid
  • How the Hedi Boys Outgrew Hedi Slimane
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now