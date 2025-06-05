Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Part ASICS Sneaker, Part Table Tennis Court

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Each Tuesday at 6 p.m., Little Tokyo Table Tennis (LTTT) meets up at a recreation center in Los Angeles to play table tennis. It is a regular table tennis club, you see. However, it is also a highly fashionable brand.

And the merch for this LA-based table tennis team is so stylish that it’s caught ASICS' attention. 

LTTT is launching its first collection with the Japanese sportswear giant, including a retro-infused pair of ASICS sneakers dressed up as a table tennis court (of sorts).

The LTTT x ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 is a brightly colored, fluorescent yellow sneaker. But once you look past its bold color choice, an objectively more wild feature emerges.

Where the laces of this sneaker would normally sit, is a net. As in, the net splitting apart two sides of a tennis (or table tennis) court is attached to the tongue of the sneaker. 

It’s a fitting design choice, considering the sport this collaborator plays. However, it's also equally absurd.

Alongside these net-wielding shoes, ASICS and LTTT have created a matching merch collection. There are heavily branded baseball caps (something of an LTTT specialty) as well as track pants and an all-over print tee featuring a photo of someone wearing the aforementioned sneakers. 

On June 7, the full ASICS collection will be released via the brand’s website.

The most stylish table tennis club in Los Angeles (maybe even the world?) now does wild ASICS sneakers. 

Shop ASICS Sneakers

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
