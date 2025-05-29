Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

VANDYTHEPINK is finally bringing its first ASICS collab to the masses, and it’s serving… dessert.

The VANDYTHEPINK x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 10.1 “Banana Split” Pack is inspired by the all-American warm-weather classic: The banana split.

That’s three scoops of ice cream, a halved banana, and as many toppings as you can pile on. Delicious? Yes. Wearable? Apparently, also yes.

Korean-American designer and food-lover VANDYTHEPINK (real name Junghoon Son) has made a name for himself turning fast food into fashion, from burgers on Salomons to now ice cream on ASICS. 

The GEL-Nimbus 10.1 arrives in two colorways, strawberry (pink) and banana (yellow), each channeling the vibe of its namesake scoop. 

The uppers come quilted with pastel overlays and topped off with fluffy white details that resemble whipped cream.

Even the accessories got the dessert memo, with a limited-edition capsule collection (available only at Japanese retailer atmos) including a cherry-red graphic tee and a milkshake tote bag to round out the sugar-fueled drop. 

The sneakers themselves feel very 2010 Pharrell Williams Ice Cream-coded, and I’m not mad at it.

Cold, colorful, drippy ice cream collabs just make sense.

Some of the most beloved sneaker releases of all time have embraced the creamy theme, especially appropriate for summer.

Some of the most recent examples include Nike SB x Ben & Jerry's “Chunky Dunky,” Nike AF1 “Neapolitan,” and even the SeaVees x McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams shoes that released earlier this year.

Following its debut at atmoscon in April and a New York pop-up in May, The VANDYTHEPINK x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 10.1 “Banana Split” pack drops May 30 on VANDYTHEPINK's website.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
