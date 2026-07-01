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Bad Bunny’s Insanely Webbed adidas Sneaker Is Having Way Too Much Fun

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

If Bad Bunny knows how to do one thing, it’s captivate. Whether it be on stage on his ongoing world tour or through his many recent collabs with the likes of Zara and adidas.​

Speaking of, meet his new adidas sneaker, the Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint.

shop adidas Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint

This is an F50, as no one knows it. Bolder and more creative than ever. Surely you’re not surprised; he was never going to deliver another bog-standard Samba. This one’s been thinned out, stripped back, and pushed into something that looks like it’s always mid-sprint, even when it’s sitting pretty.

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The Ghost Sprint name isn’t subtle about it either. This is all about speed, or at least the illusion of it. Rooted in adidas’ early-2000s football archive, the F50 has always belonged to the faster, sharper end of the pitch.

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But here, Bad Bunny drags it somewhere looser, swapping stadium seriousness for something closer to street-level experimentation. His usual playfulness is all over these.

The silhouette leans into that current never-ending obsession with ultra-slim sneakers, those almost delicate, barely-there shapes that feel more like design sketches than finished products. Thankfully, this time the silhouette's simplicity is matched with a whole lot of freak.

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Like Benito’s previous adidas drops, it keeps things weird in the best way.

shop adidas

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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