As a Cowboy Clog, Birkenstock's Boston Looks Insanely Good

There’s so much demand for yeehaw-ified Birkenstock Bostons that an entire cottage industry exists for them. The rock’n’roll designers at Hollywood Trading Company have spent years producing custom cowboy clogs by adding studs to Birkenstock Bostons, fellow LA label Cherry started doing the same last year, and a pair of Western-buckle Chrome Hearts Birkenstocks will set you back around $3,000 (and that’s a pretty good deal).

The message has been clear: People want cowboy clogs. Birkenstock has listened. Or, rather, ETRO has.

Although the German shoemaker starting serving up studded mules a few years ago, those weren’t as obviously Western-ized as the aforementioned customs. But, in collaboration with ETRO, the Boston clog has gone full-blown Yellowstone.

Yes, this is an Italian fashion house and a German sandal-maker creating cowboy shoes. And they’re perfect.

Presented during ETRO’s Fall/Winter 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week in late February, the collaborative clog’s build initially appears no different from Birkenstock’s regular Bostons.

Except, to make things more luxurious — after all, this is a collaboration with 1774, Birkenstock’s most premium line — the anatomic footbed is dressed with a leather lining and the uppers are formed from soft suede and nappa leather.

ETRO’s primary interventions include the Western embroidery that covers the upper, depicting a snake slithering along the side and leaves up top, and custom Western buckles for fastening the clog’s strap.

It is, finally, a proper yeehaw-screaming, rodeo-riding, Wild West Boston clog. But there’s some time before these can be married to a suit of double denim. ETRO’s Birkenstock 1774 collection doesn’t release till September 2026.

