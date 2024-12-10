The Punkish Perfection of Super-Studded Birkenstock Clogs

Birkenstock's sandals are getting all dressed up for the holidays. Meet the riveted Boston clog and Arizona slide, two timeless shoes that've taking a punkish sparkly turn.

Looking exactly how they sound, the rivet-studded clogs and sandals are frankly pretty fantastic.

Just goes to show that you've got a good thing going when all you need to jazz it up are some little metal accents.

Of course, Birkenstock shoes are too good to not wear all year-round, we know this.

It's been demonstrating this for a long while but especially this year, with a vast array of killer clogs, quietly wild collabs, and even some stylish workwear slip-ons demonstrating the universal appeal of Birkenstock with gusto.

Birkenstock 1 / 3

You don't really think about it given how distractingly excellent its many collaborations tend to be but Birkenstock never really messes with its success.

When you have shoes as perfectly formed as the Boston and Arizona, y'know, why would you?

As such, the new riveted models are very much familiar but better for it. They're available in the usual single-toned suede with matching cork footbeds and both gold or silver rivets, ostensibly to reinforce a bit of holiday 'tude.

But I think they actually look quite slick even outside of context, very much of the times. Nowadays, big ol' belts are as vital as statement shoes and these Birkenstocks kinda cross over between realms.

There's a reason that folks have been serving up custom-studded Birkenstocks for more than a few years by now.

Birkenstock 1 / 14

All of the new shoes are available on Birkenstock's website at slightly elevated prices — whereas the usual Boston normally hovers around $150, the riveted Boston hits $240. But such is the price for a special edition. And these things really are special.