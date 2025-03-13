Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Finally, Backless Blundstones

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
Blundstone is a little like Birkenstock in that its unassuming footwear was designed for utility and only adopted for fashion purposes after the fact. Unlike sandal-maker Birkenstock, though, Blundstone is famous for tall, weatherproof boots that entirely shroud the foot.

And now, Blundstone goes backless.

Blundstone's clogs were quietly released in late 2024 but only just arrived in Japan. The reason I mention this is because Blundstone's Japanese branch, which operates alongside the domestic Seed Corporation, is a master of visual presentation.

Anyone who's admired Japanese takes on Western fashion — The North Face Purple Label, perhaps — will know that Japan's visual direction is unmatched. Its powers dictate that even Blundstone, a humble Australian boot brand, looks as stylish as anything in the many excellent Japanese fashion magazines.

Observe the patient, quietly cool clothing on display in the Blundstone clog lookbook and imagine yourself, styled in crisply cool beige hues, slouching around in backless Blunds en route to a café on a lazy Sunday.

Ahhhh. That's nice.

It does feel like the Japanese branch of Blundstone is really making a push for its new mules, as it recently partnered with the #menswear-inclined COMME des GARÇONS HOMME for collaborative edition of its black leather mule

But you need not pay CDG prices for the privilege of sliding into a weatherproof Blunnie, you know.

All of the Blundstone clogs are available on Blundstone's website for under $200, save for a special Vibram-soled pair.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
