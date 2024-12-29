BEAMS & The North Face Purple Label Revive '90s Nostalgia

The North Face Purple Label has a reputation of producing quality pieces that, let's face it, kill it every time.

After just dropping its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, TNFPL showcased its ability to evolve while remaining true to its style, and to the techy features we love about the brand.

Now, the Japanese brand is proving yet again that it can evolve the past, with a little help from fellow Japanese retailer BEAMS.

The latest BEAMS x The North Face Purple Label collaboration goes back in time to revive an archival piece from the '90s.

The Field Mountain Parka took inspiration from The North Face's Mountain Light Jacket, which first hit shelves in the '90s. BEAMS brings its futuristic touch to the jacket without giving up the features that make the parka so solid.

The Field Mountain Parka sees the same oversized silhouette with a loose fit that made it popular the first time around. Two colorways including light blue and deep indigo feature colorblock detailing, another trend seen everywhere a few decades back.

The BEAMS x The North Face Purple Label Field Mountain Parka is set to be released in February 2025, but pre-order is open now for those a little less patient on BEAMS' website.