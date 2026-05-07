Have You Ever Meditated in a Clothing Store?

There’s much going on inside District Vision’s new Los Angeles flagship. Sci-fi-level sunglasses line the walls, god-tier New Balance collaborations sit pretty on small wooden blocks, and vintage Japanese ceramics lend a touch of zen to the sepia-toned space. In fact, the LA store is much more than just product. It’s a temple to meditation — literally.

District Vision describes its first LA outpost as a “hybrid retail and research environment,” which essentially entails it acting partly as a shop and partly as a yoga gym.

This kind of multi-purpose approach is central to many of fashion’s most vital stores. Countless tasteful boutiques now include an equally tasty in-house cafe or double up as an art gallery, hosting installations and product pop-ups in equal measure. But a clothing store with a wellness studio? That’s a new one. And District Vision’s shop is part of a new breed of retailers with surprising side hustles.

When District Vision’s LA flagship shuts up shop in the evenings, it metamorphoses into everything from a meditation studio to a venue to a classroom. Thanks to the modular interior developed with SR Studio, this is all quite smooth.

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Early plans are for regular running and breathwork sessions to be part of the brand's programming, with the goal of becoming a space for “meditation, movement, and learning.” This is a bit more involved than just popping in for some running gear but we’re in a time when Valentino stores also function as intimate listening spaces.

It’s quite normal that boutiques might offer far more than fashion. Shopping IRL is as much about the experience as the end result. At New York’s FAVRICS, formerly known as BASE STORE, a pottery studio and a tiny Japanese restaurant rub shoulders with artisanal workwear. Saint Laurent Rive Droit’s Parisian store hosts a co-branded Sushi Park restaurant (the only one outside of America) and Glass Cypress’ Houston store is also an upscale sushi restaurant. Kith’s first London location, opened last year, includes a dessert bar, an American diner, and a space for listening to a bespoke soundsystem provided by high-end audio company McIntosh.

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Retail experiences are becoming culinary experiences which are also becoming audio experiences. Now, District Vision is going a step further by infusing a wellness experience into its shopping outlet. It's a golden age of experiential shopping.

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