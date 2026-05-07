Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Have You Ever Meditated in a Clothing Store?

Written by Tom Barker in Style

There’s much going on inside District Vision’s new Los Angeles flagship. Sci-fi-level sunglasses line the walls, god-tier New Balance collaborations sit pretty on small wooden blocks, and vintage Japanese ceramics lend a touch of zen to the sepia-toned space. In fact, the LA store is much more than just product. It’s a temple to meditation — literally.

District Vision describes its first LA outpost as a “hybrid retail and research environment,” which essentially entails it acting partly as a shop and partly as a yoga gym. 

Shop District Vision
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This kind of multi-purpose approach is central to many of fashion’s most vital stores. Countless tasteful boutiques now include an equally tasty in-house cafe or double up as an art gallery, hosting installations and product pop-ups in equal measure. But a clothing store with a wellness studio? That’s a new one. And District Vision’s shop is part of a new breed of retailers with surprising side hustles.

When District Vision’s LA flagship shuts up shop in the evenings, it metamorphoses into everything from a meditation studio to a venue to a classroom. Thanks to the modular interior developed with SR Studio, this is all quite smooth.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Early plans are for regular running and breathwork sessions to be part of the brand's programming, with the goal of becoming a space for “meditation, movement, and learning.” This is a bit more involved than just popping in for some running gear but we’re in a time when Valentino stores also function as intimate listening spaces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s quite normal that boutiques might offer far more than fashion. Shopping IRL is as much about the experience as the end result. At New York’s FAVRICS, formerly known as BASE STORE, a pottery studio and a tiny Japanese restaurant rub shoulders with artisanal workwear. Saint Laurent Rive Droit’s Parisian store hosts a co-branded Sushi Park restaurant (the only one outside of America) and Glass Cypress’ Houston store is also an upscale sushi restaurant. Kith’s first London location, opened last year, includes a dessert bar, an American diner, and a space for listening to a bespoke soundsystem provided by high-end audio company McIntosh.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Retail experiences are becoming culinary experiences which are also becoming audio experiences. Now, District Vision is going a step further by infusing a wellness experience into its shopping outlet. It's a golden age of experiential shopping.

Shop new arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Fashion's Favorite Running Glasses Are Even Better as NASA-Level Eye “Shields”
  • Arctic-Grade Running Gear for LA's Coolest Runners (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Yin & Yang of Athleisure
  • How Harry Styles Quietly, Stylishly Infiltrated a Japanese Marathon (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Thickest Slide Is Basically a High-Heel Sandal
  • Nike’s Favorite Staple Sneaker Is Running on Horsepower
  • New Balance's Clean Dad Sneaker Made an Old Grey Outfit New Again
  • adidas' Cutest Mary Jane Sneaker Has a Studded Punk Alter Ego
  • We Partied With Sage Elsesser at NYC’s Coolest Listening Room
  • Nike’s Classy Tennis Sneaker Makes Even Towels Look Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now