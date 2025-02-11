Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Crocs' Slick Trail Sneaker-Clog Is Serving Wilderness Realness

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Crocs' Quick Trail Low sneaker is easily one of the brand's most good-looking outdoor shoes amidst many wild drops in recent years. However, the trail shoe's releases often feel few and far between. This is a good thing, really, as it prevents the oversaturation of the weirder Crocs on the market. It also helps build anticipation for the next handsome Quick Trail Low.

It's that time again.

Crocs' latest Quick Trail shoe comes in a "Mossy Oak/Walnut" colorway, with a green camouflage-like design wrapping the upper. According to Ryan Forsyth, part of Crocs' collaborations/special projects, wildlife lifestyle pics were on the moodboard, camo 'fits included.

The rest is the beloved Quick Trail shoe, maintaining the rugged rubber toe cap, cushy mesh collar, and grippy outsoles. Like a true Croc, the upper is complete with ventilation slits for breathability. It's also suitable for water drainage in case of unexpected puddle encounters.

Crocs' Quick Trail has proved to be as stylish as it is functional, having racked up collaborations with Satisfy, Simone Rocha, and marmot. Not to mention, Crocs has dropped several stunning in-line color options, including an immaculate black and white scheme.

The Quick Trail has already been bejeweled by Simone Rocha, but this "Mossy Oak", also nicknamed "Mountain Country," iteration appears to be the first patterned design for the trail shoe. Camo Crocs trail shoes? Well, I did not see that one coming (see what I did there?).

The newest Crocs Quick Trail shoe landed at a few stores like BSTN, CNCPTS, and Voo Store. Fans can expect the shoes to drop at more retailers in the coming weeks.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
