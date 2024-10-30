Crocs' Trail Sneaker-Clog Cleans Up Exceptionally Well

Crocs' Quick Trail Low is already great as an effortless blend of Crocs' classic comfort with a trendy outdoor sneaker design.

Then, Crocs comes in with these immensely stylish colorways like "Almost White," making the rugged clog hybrid even better.

After enjoying a stunning tonal Satisfy spin, the Quick Trail Low is back and better in perhaps its most classic outfit yet, "Almost White."

The latest colorway sees the Quick Trail Low slip into its suit and tie, embracing a timeless color arrangement of creamy white and black shades throughout the shoe.

Underneath the clean new look, the Quick Trail naturally showcases its beloved trail-ready features, like its adjustable tongue toggle, practical pull tabs, and breathable toe box.

Of course, the Quick Trail clog is not without its signature rugged sole, ready to grip the trails or even hug some concrete for a day out with friends.

Luckily, the outdoor bois won't have to wait for these to drop. The Quick Trail Low "Almost White" sneaker is now available at select stores like Sneaker Politics and Bodega.

Here's to beautifying the trails one Croc at a time.