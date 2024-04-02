Simone Rocha's First Crocs Collab Is Pearly & Perfect

Crocs shoes are comfy classics (no doubt about it). So, what happens when Crocs adds fashion's princess of pearls and femininity, Simone Rocha? Then, you've got a seriously bedazzled collaboration on your hands — well, feet, actually.

It was during London Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2024 presentations when Simone Rocha blessed the runways with her beautifully bejeweled Crocs shoes.

Leading the Simone Rocha x Crocs offering was this mysterious trail-ready model, later revealed to be Crocs' Quick Trail shoe.

The Crocs hiking clog is expected to launch in a few solid colorways later down the road. But first, Simone Rocha is helping give the shoe a proper welcome party in classic Simone Rocha fashion.

Simone Rocha's Crocs Quick Trail shoe perfectly balances outdoor realness and whimsicality, swaddling a rugged functional design with girly trinkets like jeweled embellishments and delicate paint jobs.

The same energy — Simone Rocha calls it a "creative juxtaposition of femininity, practicality and utilitarianism" — is sprinkled over the collection's other footwear, a Croc Siren Clog and Crocs Classic Clog, to be exact.

Simone Rocha have transformed Crocs' famous models with a range of jewels, from tiny shiny crystals to oversized mother-of-pearls. This unexpected twist certainly ups the purrrty factor without compromising Crocs' renowned core comfort.

Since the unveiling of the Simone Rocha x Crocs collaboration in September 2023, the anticipation for its release in Spring '24 has been steadily building. Now, as the season arrives, Simone Rocha and Crocs are ready to deliver their Crocs right on schedule.

Fans can catch the Simone Rocha x Crocs on April 10 on Crocs and Simone Rocha's websites. The collaboration will also be made available through a few stockists like Dover Street Market stores.

This may be the first Simone Rocha x Crocs collab, but it's not the last we'll see of them together. If we learned anything from Simone Rocha's FW24 collection, it's that Crocs are year-round, baby — you just have to add some fur for the cooler seasons.