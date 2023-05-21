Devin Haney’s Win May Be Controversial, but His Ring Outfit Was Pretty Fire

While the ring has long invited boxing fans to enjoy a good match on Saturday night, it's got us fashion folks tuned in as well (for obvious reasons). As I always say, go sports!

On the night of May 20, fans gathered in Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena to witness a tough match between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. In the end, a divisive decision by judges saw Haney walk away as the evening's victor.

Though many believed it should've been a draw or went to Lomachenko, Haney got the W, nonetheless, moving the lightweight champ to 30-0. Basically, he remains undefeated.

According to our personal scoring, Haney landed a second win for his ensemble for the evening. The Dream (Haney's nickname) stepped into the ring with custom patchwork Kapital shorts and Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 boxing shoes, both made by Dominic Ciambrone a.k.a. the Shoe Surgeon.

For Haney's boxing boots, we see the upper taken over with red and white LV-monogrammed leather. There are also some nice, classic Virgil Abloh-inspired touches, like the neon green tag and "AIR" on the midsole.

For the finish, a "SRGN AIR" hangtag connected to an additional oversized Swoosh hung from the ankle strap (a signature detail of the Air Force 1 High).

Oh, and, the materials used to make Haney's custom boots derive from $5,000 worth of Louis Vuitton bags, apparetly. Kinda cool.

The boxing ring is well on its way to becoming the next binge-worthy fashion show, courtesy of fighters and their bespoke looks.

Take Gervonta Davis, for instance. Davis remains in an undefeated lane of his own in both rank and style, preserving his title in 'fits by Human Made and Denim Tears.

Now, we've got Haney donning Kapital and LV x Nike sneakers — an outfit which reportedly is worth $45K altogether.

And by no means am I complaining about the uptake in hyped names making it to the ring. Keep the style moments coming. I've been meaning to study up on boxing.