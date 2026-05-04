Nike’s Breezy Recovery Sneaker Tastes Better With Jelly

Summer belongs to the jellies, and that includes the jelly Nike sneakers. We don't make the rules.

Remember the Rejuven8 Run? Well, Nike has a new jelly version of its recovery sneaker, which is set to arrive just in time for the summer, a.k.a. the season of jelly shoes.

Before the makeover, the Rejuvenu8 Run was already border-lining jelly shoe territory. It has the same caged look as the jelly shoes from the '90s (which are just as big today, by the way). All that was missing was the sweet slickness.

Not anymore. Nike's Rejuven8 Run Jelly sneaker features an even glossier cage, which really brings out the sneaker's true jelly potential.

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Elsewhere, expect the classic Rejuven8 Run. The cushioned 2-in-1 sneaker naturally comes with its signature removable bootie, which can be worn on its own. Or you can ditch it altogether and wear just the breezy sneaker part.

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It even arrives in three summer-worthy colorways, including "Light Crimson," "Muslin," and "Light Lemon Twist" (the last might be the tastiest summer snack of them all). They're all scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on May 8 for $125 each.

Honestly, the Rejuven8 Run continues to have quite the revival. First, it got a COMME des GARÇONS spin. Now, it's in its jelly era.

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