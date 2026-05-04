Nike’s Sweetest Air Max Has Cotton Candy in Its Soles

This Nike Air Max 95 sneaker has a little sweetness to it.

With the latest "Hyper Turquoise" colorway, Nike's Air Max model goes full cotton-candy mode. It features the classic smooth stacks on the side, realized in grey and faint blue shades. Elsewhere, Nike sprinkles in some sugar-sweet pink and turquoise colors.

The Air Maxes certainly carry that same energy as the classic sweet treat that melts in your mouth (please don't eat these Nikes, though). However, for LeBron James fans, these colorful sneakers may also feel very "South Beach"-coded.

The coastal blues and pink hints certainly unlock memories of the LeBron 8 "South Beach" basketball sneaker. It's even been nicknamed the "South Beach" Air Maxes.

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The vibrant Nike LeBrons launched right as James made his move to the Miami Heat. The sneaker featured Tiffany-level teal uppers with pink and black accents. While the shoe alone is easily one of James' most iconic signature sneakers to date, the "South Beach" colorway itself has also earned its rightful place in the Nike hall of fame.

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Whether you call the latest Air Maxes "South Beach" or "Cotton Candy," it's still another solid addition to the family, which already flaunts nice soccer-style Air Maxes and reflective pink pairs.

But for those looking for something a little sweeter (or Miami-ish), the Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Hyper Turquoise" sneaker is said to be releasing sometime this summer on Nike's website. Expect them to retail for the model's usual $190 price.

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