Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest

Behold, a Nike Air Max 95/97 sneaker. Everyone say "thank you" to Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand for the slick hybrid we never knew we needed until now.

Following 2024's "What the Duck" Dunks, Ducks of Feather is back with a Nike Air Max 95/97 collaboration, and, yes, it is exactly how it looks and sounds.

The model features the sleek wavy upper of the Air Max 97 and the chunky Air soles of the Air Max 95s, similar to the Air Jordan 2/3. As if the shoe's Frankenstein design wasn't already satisfying enough, Ducks of a Feather applies these cool color-changing and metallic color schemes to its Air Max 95/97 sneaker. Some pairs even come with glow-in-the-dark soles.

The Air Max 95/97's colorways include "Lightning," "Thunder," and "Storm," each reiterating the collection's "Nature Reimagined" theme and playing on the University of Oregon's colors, green and yellow.

Each Ducks of a Feather x Air Max gets their own exclusive GOAT release. For instance, the "Lightning" Air Max 95/97 will launch on March 24 for GOAT's Asia-Pacific customers, while the "Storm" colorway will launch on March 21 but only for the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Finally, the grande "Thunder" Nike Air Max 95/97 rolls in on March 26 for all GOAT members. This drop hits extra hard considering March 26 is also Nike Air Max Day, a.k.a. Nike sneakerheads' favorite holiday.

The alumni-founded Division Street handles the creative and marketing efforts for the University of Oregon athletes. Meanwhile, the Ducks of Feather is a clothing line that also gets an occasional sneaker collaboration like these incredible Air Maxes. Both are working towards one big goal: creating more revenue opportunities for the school's players.

Proceeds from the Air Max launches will help support the University of Oregon's athletes, bringing Division Street and Ducks of a Feather's mission full circle.

Nike's Air Max 95/97 isn't the first Air Max mashup. Sean Wotherspoon brought the Air Max 97 and Air Max 1 together for one of the most coveted sneakers ever in 2018. Patta cooked up a wild Air Max 90/95 hybrid that same year.

Funny enough, this isn't the first Air Max 95/97 either. Rare grade-school versions of the Nike Air Max 97 came with the 95-style soles for the model's 1997 debut.

Thank God Ducks of a Feather brought the design back to life for us grown-ups to enjoy...well, those who successfully can cart these beauties on drop day.