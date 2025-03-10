Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Behold, a Nike Air Max 95/97 sneaker. Everyone say "thank you" to Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand for the slick hybrid we never knew we needed until now.

Following 2024's "What the Duck" Dunks, Ducks of Feather is back with a Nike Air Max 95/97 collaboration, and, yes, it is exactly how it looks and sounds.

Shop Nike Air Max 95

The model features the sleek wavy upper of the Air Max 97 and the chunky Air soles of the Air Max 95s, similar to the Air Jordan 2/3. As if the shoe's Frankenstein design wasn't already satisfying enough, Ducks of a Feather applies these cool color-changing and metallic color schemes to its Air Max 95/97 sneaker. Some pairs even come with glow-in-the-dark soles.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max 95/97's colorways include "Lightning," "Thunder," and "Storm," each reiterating the collection's "Nature Reimagined" theme and playing on the University of Oregon's colors, green and yellow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Each Ducks of a Feather x Air Max gets their own exclusive GOAT release. For instance, the "Lightning" Air Max 95/97 will launch on March 24 for GOAT's Asia-Pacific customers, while the "Storm" colorway will launch on March 21 but only for the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Finally, the grande "Thunder" Nike Air Max 95/97 rolls in on March 26 for all GOAT members. This drop hits extra hard considering March 26 is also Nike Air Max Day, a.k.a. Nike sneakerheads' favorite holiday.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The alumni-founded Division Street handles the creative and marketing efforts for the University of Oregon athletes. Meanwhile, the Ducks of Feather is a clothing line that also gets an occasional sneaker collaboration like these incredible Air Maxes. Both are working towards one big goal: creating more revenue opportunities for the school's players.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Proceeds from the Air Max launches will help support the University of Oregon's athletes, bringing Division Street and Ducks of a Feather's mission full circle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Air Max 95/97 isn't the first Air Max mashup. Sean Wotherspoon brought the Air Max 97 and Air Max 1 together for one of the most coveted sneakers ever in 2018. Patta cooked up a wild Air Max 90/95 hybrid that same year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Funny enough, this isn't the first Air Max 95/97 either. Rare grade-school versions of the Nike Air Max 97 came with the 95-style soles for the model's 1997 debut.

Thank God Ducks of a Feather brought the design back to life for us grown-ups to enjoy...well, those who successfully can cart these beauties on drop day.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5434447.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
    • Sneakers
  • A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Scaly, Advanced Air Max Sneaker Is Straight-Up Cold (Blooded)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Football Boot Is a Confusing (But Undeniably Fun) Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Another Certified Nike Air Max Classic Has Gone Tiffany
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
    • Sneakers
  • Gucci's Weirdo $1,100 Sock-Slipper Sneaker Shouldn't Be This Excellent
    • Sneakers
  • Forget Getting Rid of Bags: The Row Got Rid of Shoes
    • Style
  • The OG Ultra-Thick Harajuku Sneaker Quietly Bulges Back
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Clean "Tiffany" Air Maxes Are the Perfect Balance of Techy & Luxe
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now