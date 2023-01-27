Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André Take Their Fling International

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are living it up in the Cayman Islands, where the two were spotted kissing on the beach.

The model and comedian were first photographed together while on a date in New York City earlier this month. As evidenced by their tropical excursion, things seem to be going well for the pair, who are reportedly staying at the Palm Heights (luxury resort that boasts Bella Hadid, Chloë Sevigny, and Solange among its clientele).

According to one onlooker, Ratajkowski and André's rapport appeared more "playful" than "romantic" — "It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation," a fellow Palm Heights guest told Page Six. "They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."

Ratajkowski's beach-side vacation comes several months after she called it quits with another comedian, Pete Davidson. Both she and Davidson seem to be moving on from their short-lived romance just fine: Earlier this month, the former Saturday Night Live cast member was spotted kissing actor Chase Sui Wonders at Universal Studios in Hollywood. And before Ratajkowski met André, she was photographed cozying up with DJ Orazio Rispo and artist Jack Greer.

Neither Ratajkowski nor André have officially confirmed their relationship, though we can't exactly blame them — they've been seeing each other for less than a month. Godspeed to both!