Outside of Sports, FILA Looks Great Buttoned up

FILA does more than sportswear. That much has been established since Fendi bit off FILA's sports steez all those years back.

Interestingly, though, FILA’s's Fall/Winter 2026 presentation doesn't merely serve as a reminder of FILA's propensity for elevated pieces: It represents a whole new level for the Italian brand's high-fashion offerings.

Where hallmarks of FILA's tennis roots were prioritized on previous runways, FILA FW26 is all about abandoning convention in favor of exploring the, well, conventional.

Structured trenches and leather bombers are nothing new on the runway, but for FILA, the magic is in remaking the mundane.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Delightfully burly outerwear aside, the collection draws heavily on throwback prep with chunky color-blocked sweaters, collared polos, and uniform knits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And on occasion, this Ivy-League steez is knowingly interrupted by edgy swaths of black: slim leather pants, buckled gloves, and balloon-style trousers grant an edge of moto-cool.

It doesn’t stop there. FILA amplifies this harmony of textures with fleecy touches, oversized fur clutches, cozy crewnecks, and curiously cotton trucker-style jackets.

Naturally, some sport-adjacent relics found their place on the runway, but they’re integrated into the bigger picture.

Nylon windbreakers are obscured by oversized blazers. Elastic waistbands play against formal-leaning trousers, and exaggerated tracksuits are worn atop layered polos. It's a bit of tenniscore, sure, but it's also fashion in the purest sense. Function is in play but it’s balanced by flair. That's the norm for runways, but for FILA? It's a mild revolution.

In that respect, this collection, one of the most buttoned-up displays of FILA's sartorial prowess, is simultaneously its most powerful. FILA is doing a lot here but none of it feels discombobulated or contrived. Even in its novelty, the collection reads as business as usual.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.