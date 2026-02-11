Jonathan Anderson Just Brought Dior to UNIQLO

At Dior, Jonathan Anderson proposes a preppy uniform full of twists, turns, and wild proportions. At UNIQLO, the three-time Designer of the Year proposes a similarly waspy look but without the mischievous meddling.

This is pure old-school British prep, with just a little Jonathan Anderson flair and offered at UNIQLO’s accessible pricepoint.

The Spring/Summer 2026 JW Anderson x UNIQLO collection builds on the themes of those that came before. Remember Spring/Summer 2023’s conservative uniforms? Or the previous year's sailing gear? Or the “Modern Preppy” line from 2025? This newest collection bundles together all those aforementioned themes.

This season, fittingly titled “Prep Meets Play,” is informed by “British water sport,” according to a press release. That means the English aristocracy’s preferred summer activities, like rowing and sailing.

This manifests itself in nautical designs, like three-button henley shirts — a style originally worn by British rowers — casual shorts riffing on swimwear, and Nautica-style quarter zips. But it also extends into some subtle fabric technology.

While it’s a long way from full-fledged sportswear, the SS26 collection hides some performance capabilities. The JWA x UNIQLO striped polo shirts appear traditional but they utilize UNIQLO’s proprietary quick-dry weave, as does the metal-buttoned navy blazer made from a material developed with Japanese performance textile-maker Toray.

It might already look like an Ivy League summer vacation wardrobe, but JW Anderson x UNIQLO SS26, dropping on February 26, is even sportier than it looks.

