Going Back to When Tenniswear Became Fun

There is tenniswear before FILA, and then there is tenniswear after FILA.

When the Italian company decided to enter the world of tennis in 1974, it changed the way the sport was dressed.

Where players traditionally wore simple all-white get-ups, as is the requirement at tournaments like Wimbledon, FILA had different ideas. When tennis’s biggest names like Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg stepped out wearing the brand, it included bright-colored tracksuits or polo shirts with pinstripes (marking the first time the pattern had ever been seen on a tennis court).

FILA is the brand that brought color to tennis gear. For Fall/Winter 2025, it’s turning the clocks back to that ‘70s golden era of the sport.

The tracksuits, boxy-fitting with straight-leg pants, are especially reminiscent of the dominant ‘70s styles. A simple contrasting stripe running down the sides acts as the main piece of decoration, alongside FILA’s signature F-BOX logo (designed in 1973).

But this goes further than just revisiting FILA’s beginnings in tennis. Through its Classics Reimagined campaign and its picturesque Mediterranean backdrops, the brand also pays tribute to its Italian heritage.

“With Classics Reimagined, we are not just revisiting our history — we are evolving it,” said Peter Bader, marketing director at FILA Europe, in a statement. “We are pushing creative boundaries, crafting a campaign that speaks directly to those who seek authenticity, innovation, and a deeper connection with brands that have stood the test of time.”

