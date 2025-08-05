Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Going Back to When Tenniswear Became Fun

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Fila
1 / 3

There is tenniswear before FILA, and then there is tenniswear after FILA.

When the Italian company decided to enter the world of tennis in 1974, it changed the way the sport was dressed.

Shop Activewear

Where players traditionally wore simple all-white get-ups, as is the requirement at tournaments like Wimbledon, FILA had different ideas. When tennis’s biggest names like Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg stepped out wearing the brand, it included bright-colored tracksuits or polo shirts with pinstripes (marking the first time the pattern had ever been seen on a tennis court).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

FILA is the brand that brought color to tennis gear. For Fall/Winter 2025, it’s turning the clocks back to that ‘70s golden era of the sport.

The tracksuits, boxy-fitting with straight-leg pants, are especially reminiscent of the dominant ‘70s styles. A simple contrasting stripe running down the sides acts as the main piece of decoration, alongside FILA’s signature F-BOX logo (designed in 1973). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But this goes further than just revisiting FILA’s beginnings in tennis. Through its Classics Reimagined campaign and its picturesque Mediterranean backdrops, the brand also pays tribute to its Italian heritage

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“With Classics Reimagined, we are not just revisiting our history — we are evolving it,” said Peter Bader, marketing director at FILA Europe, in a statement. “We are pushing creative boundaries, crafting a campaign that speaks directly to those who seek authenticity, innovation, and a deeper connection with brands that have stood the test of time.”

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-8A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bags That Put the “Fun” in Function
  • Off Script: The It-Girls of Tribeca Film Festival Aren't Dressing for the Plot
  • Is Tudor Doing the Tiffany Blue Dial Better Than Tiffany?
  • Highsnobiety x FILA Close Out Not In Milan
  • AVAVAV Is Back From the “Dead” With Even Bigger adidas Shoes
What To Read Next
  • This Sleek Leather Sneaker Is What New Balance's Calls an “Elevated Essential”
  • In "Triple Black," Nike's Ultra-Stacked Running Shoe Is Maximal Minimalism
  • Vans' Skate Slip-on Looks Darn Tootin' Good as a Cowboy Boot
  • The Return of a Great Prada Sports Shoe
  • Nike Made Wavy Waterproof Crocs With Grip
  • How to Make an Iconic Nike Air Max Better? Go Premium
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now