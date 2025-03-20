Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Fleece Ain't Even Fleece Anymore — It's Better

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

The humble fleece, a vision in polyester, is no more. Bye bye, corporate swag! Fashion is out to do you one better.

Right now, all of the best fleeces in the biz are barely fleeces. Most of them aren't even made of fleece.

Shop Fleeces

We'll never truly be rid of polyester and acrylic fleece, to be sure. Literally! That stuff's never gonna decompose.

But it's all too cheap and too readily available and we all consume too darn much to ever entirely cut reliance on our worst tendencies and textiles.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, there is hope.

A handful of designers have dared to challenge ye olde fleece hierarchy over the past few years and the Fall/Winter 2025 season looks to be a satisfying crystallization of the anti-fleece fleece, which will hopefully one day be simply referred to as "fleece."

You can thank indie makers like Rier and AURALEE for doing their part to normalize stylish fleeces of the organic sort, with Rier's all-wool half-zip a certified menswear sleeper hit and AURALEE, well, basically just doing everything better than anyone else. Camiel Fortgens, meanwhile, created a weirdo buttoned and zipped cardigan that's so wild you may not even realize it's made of sumptuous wool and alpaca fleece.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's ingenuity like this that's moved the fleece needle enough that luxury labels have come around.

Consider Ferragamo's ferociously furry collarless zip-up jacket, which is a spiritual fleece at most.

Miu Miu, master of the monied mousy look, has taken charge on the fleece front, redeeming the Silicon Valley staple as normcore cool. Admittedly, Miu Miu's perpetually sold-out $2,500 fleece jacket is still made of polyester — only 20 percent recycled! — so on its face it's just the same ol' fleece but with two extra zeroes on its price tag.

But that the Prada sibling line is transforming dad's favorite layering piece into a fabulously fashionable flex is a good sign that ample fleece innovation is on the horizon. Here, a fleece isn't a fleece not because it isn't literally a fleece but because it's being presented as something more, something special.

Only by pedestaling the ordinary can we reconsider it as something special. Baby steps!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This sort of stylistic reclamation is how we get to things like Greg Laboratory's dropped-shoulder mockneck fleece which redeems its utilitarian textile with a dramatic space-age cut.

This is the kind of energy we need to get to the next level of plush, insulating excellence: Textural experimentation that engenders a new form of no-brainer toss-on-and-go easy-does-it cold weather layer.

Fleeces are so excellent because they're so many things. They're warm, they're breathable (well, sometimes), they're sporty, they're soft, they're high-necked or no-necked, breaking up staid layers. They really are a darn good mid-layer.

And so, we need fleeces to get better, just like we need all clothes to get better. We need them to be cut loose, like all fleeces ought to be, and made of inventive new materials that're better, durable, longer-lasting, and more eco-conscious than the man-made fleeces of year's past.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Thank god for makers like Ranra and Evan Kinori, pushing the boundaries of what a fleece can be. We all benefit in the end.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MLXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
The North Face x Cecilie BahnsenMountain Short
$660.00
Available in:
XXSLXL
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Isn't Even grounds' Final Form
    • Style
  • Nothing Is Happening at Chanel & It's All Anyone Can Talk About
    • Style
  • Saucony Quietly Had a Huge 2024 — It's About to Dominate 2025
    • Sneakers
  • Why Is UNIQLO the Anti-Fast Fashion Fast Fashion Brand?
    • Culture
  • Our Legacy Has LVMH on Its Side. What's Next?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Fleece Ain't Even Fleece Anymore — It's Better
    • Style
  • New Balance's Post-550 Sneaker Is Classy Like a Dress Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • This Is What Happens When a Space-Age Watch Brand Gets Brutal
    • Watches
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
    • Sneakers
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Reflected Nike Sneaker Just Makes "Sense"
    • Sneakers
  • Why Is Fashion Stuck In the Middle Ages?
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now