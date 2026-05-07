Nike's Cold-Blooded Crocodile Tennis Sneaker Is Too Luxe for the Courts

Nike doesn't go back and forth unless we're talking about tennis, of course. In that case, it's all love. The Nike Tennis Classic CS PRM WTCH BND sneaker is a cold-blooded crocodile killer that looks far too fire for the court.

But in any case, the textured tennis sneaker is serving in every sense of the word.

Dubbed the Tennis Classic CS PRM WTCH BND, the sneaker’s textured print is a play on the many exotic leathers used to jazz up watch bands, which adds another layer of delight to the simple sneaker.

The textured leather crocodile-patterned upper, which looks like it came straight from the Everglades, paired with the sneaker’s low-top silhouette, makes the CS tennis sneaker the perfect elevated basic. See, it's not as simple as your classic all-white AF1 but it's not quite as luxe as the $600 Birkin bag of sneakers, either.

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The Nike Tennis Classic CS PRM WTCH BND essentially exists one step below the quiet luxury benchmark for Nike sneakers. It's more of a hushed luxury if you will.

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Now gnarly prints don't really signify tennis court-chic, per se, but the gold accents at the heel add a layer of charm that's very country club couture.

Like many stunners from The Swoosh, Nike's Tennis Classic CS PRM WTCH BND sneaker, is heavily inspired by retro runners from the 70s. In particular, the Classic CS sneaker draws inspo from some of the GOATed tennis shoes of the past, like Nike's Wimbledon sneaker or the Nike All Court, both of which have rightfully earned their spots in the Nike tennis shoe hall of fame.

And with all of its crocodile goodness, Nike's Tennis Classic CS, available on the Nike website for $140, is ready to join the Swoosh's all-star tennis sneaker lineup.

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