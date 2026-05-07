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adidas' Hybrid Boat Shoe Knocks Sneaker-Loafers Out of the Water

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
mita
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adidas is taking its talents to fresh new waters, and what better way to embark on this journey than with a boat-ready hybrid sneaker?

Combining the best parts of a deck shoe and an adidas sneaker, the Climacool Boat shoe is a luxe leather moccasin that looks totally shipwrecked in the best way possible.

shop adidas here

A collab with Japanese sneaker retailer Mita Sneakers, adidas' Climacool Boat shoe features a full-leather moccasin-style upper accented with white contrast stitching. This delicate stitching offsets the aquatic aura of the shoe, giving the boat sneaker a bit more stylistic oomph.

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If that wasn't enough, adidas continues the aesthetic juxtaposition with a sneaker-style outer and a ventilated midfoot.

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Available on the Mita website for $130, the Climacool Boat also features adidas' signature "adiPRENE" technology in the heel that gives the marine-minded sneaker added impact absorption, which basically means it's certified comfy.

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Where hybrid shoes are concerned, adidas is quite comfortable doing just about whatever it wants, as seen by any number of mixed-up Mary Janes and sweet vanilla loafers. But boat shoes are low-key uncharted waters when it comes to adidas’ hybrid sneakers. In fact, the Climacool Boat kinda exists as the anti-sneaker loafer.

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Ok, so adidas has dabbled in aquatic-adjacent shoes before, like its Clarks-coded Punstock SPZL, which comes in a few flavors. Whereas these previous shoes were based on existing adidas sneaker models, the Climacool Boat shoe's sneaker leanings aren't based on anything in the Three Stripes' current arsenal — at least not explicitly. 

In that sense, the Climacool Boat is a stylish fish out of water.

shop adidas here

 Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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