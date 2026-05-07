adidas' Hybrid Boat Shoe Knocks Sneaker-Loafers Out of the Water

adidas is taking its talents to fresh new waters, and what better way to embark on this journey than with a boat-ready hybrid sneaker?

Combining the best parts of a deck shoe and an adidas sneaker, the Climacool Boat shoe is a luxe leather moccasin that looks totally shipwrecked in the best way possible.

A collab with Japanese sneaker retailer Mita Sneakers, adidas' Climacool Boat shoe features a full-leather moccasin-style upper accented with white contrast stitching. This delicate stitching offsets the aquatic aura of the shoe, giving the boat sneaker a bit more stylistic oomph.

If that wasn't enough, adidas continues the aesthetic juxtaposition with a sneaker-style outer and a ventilated midfoot.

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Available on the Mita website for $130, the Climacool Boat also features adidas' signature "adiPRENE" technology in the heel that gives the marine-minded sneaker added impact absorption, which basically means it's certified comfy.

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Where hybrid shoes are concerned, adidas is quite comfortable doing just about whatever it wants, as seen by any number of mixed-up Mary Janes and sweet vanilla loafers. But boat shoes are low-key uncharted waters when it comes to adidas’ hybrid sneakers. In fact, the Climacool Boat kinda exists as the anti-sneaker loafer.

Ok, so adidas has dabbled in aquatic-adjacent shoes before, like its Clarks-coded Punstock SPZL, which comes in a few flavors. Whereas these previous shoes were based on existing adidas sneaker models, the Climacool Boat shoe's sneaker leanings aren't based on anything in the Three Stripes' current arsenal — at least not explicitly.

In that sense, the Climacool Boat is a stylish fish out of water.

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