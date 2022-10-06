GmbH Is Reclaiming Orthopedic Footwear

For Spring/Summer 2023, German fashion brand GmbH isn't resting on its laurels. Well, kind of. Thanks to Scholl — perhaps better known in America as Dr. Scholl's — there's at least a little bit of comfort to be had amidst turbulent times.

To be specific, this Scholl collaboration is part of GmbH SS23, "Ghazal," was initially intended as a direct homage to the South Asian heritage of both GmbH co-founders.

Benjamin Huseby, for instance, has roots in Pakistan, a country currently embattled by climate change-wrought flooding.

"Vast parts of the country are still underwater," GmbH explained in its show notes. "Pakistan is the fifth biggest cotton producer in the world, but the fashion world has remained silent."

It's a fraught reminder of how distanced the greater fashion industry is from the nations that anchor its production.

GmbH has consistently attempted to bridge the divide. SS23, for instance, invites Indonesian artist Muhammad "Rofi" Fatchurofi and Syria-born calligrapher Abdelrazak Shaballot to provide bespoke illustrations, putting South Asian art front and center.

The collection also debuts some of GmbH's new footwear offerings.

There are a few new ASICS sneakers — GmbH's partnership with the Japanese footwear company previously produced some fabulously elderly runners — and various quirky toe-shoes, perhaps of GmbH's own design.

Perhaps the most notable shoe on hand, though, is a selection of slide sandals co-created with Scholl.

Though Scholl and Dr. Scholl's used to be separated only by branding quirks — it's marketed as one or the other in different regions — Scholl is now the footwear company's de-facto premium footwear line, offering a selection of shoes comparatively more on-trend than its mainline fare.

It did just get a Ganni collab, after all.

Come SS23, GmbH's bespoke Scholl shoe, the Pescura, will launch with the same wooden sole and Italian production as Scholl's other offerings. The GmbH difference comes by way of technical straps on the upper, giving the orthopedic slides a shot of GmbH's club kid cool.