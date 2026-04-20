adidas' Super-Minimal Sneaker Isn’t Just Flat — It’s “Barefoot”

adidas mastered flat sneakers. Now, it's time to get even closer to the ground. What comes after the flattest adidas sneakers is the Groundflow, the brand's own "barefoot" sneaker.

So, you're not exactly one with the earth, but it's pretty darn close. That's the whole point of "barefoot" sneakers. They typically feature these super (and I mean, super) minimal constructions. We're talking the lightest, most breathable materials, coupled with soles that look like they're not even there. But they are, and often have a firm high-tech grip.

adidas' Groundflow pretty much checks all the "barefoot" boxes. It has a thin mesh upper and equally slimmed-out soles finished with Continental rubber, which is basically like having high-performance, high-traction tires underfoot.

The Groundflow even bears a close resemblance to New Balance's MT10 model. Swap out the NB branding and Vibram, of course.

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There's not much information out about the adidas Groundflow at the moment. It's unknown when the new "barefoot" model will even release. However, it's expected to debut in nice colorways, including black, silver, cream, and light blue.

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It's funny because "barefoot" sneakers, like Vibram FiveFingers and New Balance's Minimus shoes, have been around for a while. Hikers and gym bros love them for their "grounded" feel (no pun intended). But now, even the fashion crowd is walking around "barefoot."

And adidas just made another stylish barely-there sneaker to add to the rotation.

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