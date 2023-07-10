Even IRL, 'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White Has Sublime Style

Jeremy Allen White plays a stylish dude on TV but, turns out, he's equally well-dressed IRL, too. Witness Allen White's impressively effortless summer outfit, worn during the boiling Fourth of July heat.

Though he's a Shameless regular, Jeremy Allen White is best-known for playing Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, The Bear's anxiety-ridden master chef. Berzatto's sharp palette is well-regarded in the world of the show but it's his handsome wardrobe that quite often steal the show in real life.

Jeremy Allen White isn't a slouch in the style department either. He's proved his style bonafides in the past, so consider his July 4 outfit just another feather in his dad cap.

After picking up some groceries at Gelson's Market, Jeremy Allen White was spotted outside wearing a perfectly normcore hat, lived-in linen shirt (unbuttoned to the sternum!), faded denim jeans, and a pair of beat Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

It's the perfect off-duty actor look, a worthy IRL counterpart to the casual cool that Allen White cooks up alongside Carmy's famous spaghetti in The Bear.

Styling tips to pull from Allen White's outfit: let your linen crumple; open your summer shirts, don't baby your sneakers, and a little jewelry goes a long way.

Carhartt WIP Landon Pant $110 Buy at Highsnobiety

Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 $89 Buy at StockX

Actually, on that last note, Allen White is rocking a friendship bracelet (!) and a couple rings. Noticeably missing is his wedding ring, presumably because his wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May.

This leaves Jeremy Allen White open to date Selena Gomez, apparently.

Gossip blogger @deuxmoi published a rumor that Allen White and Gomez were an item in early summer, which follows Gomez' alleged (and quick) fling with Zayn Malik.

True or not, Allen White's fabulously unaffected outfit is making a pretty good case for himself.

On The Bear, Jeremy Allen White's Carmy sent fans into a tizzy with his perfect, plain T-shirts (usually from Whitesville or Merz B. Schwanen) and understated J.Crew sweaters.

The magic of The Bear's costuming was in making simplicity sexy.

Carmy's out-of-kitchen uniform represents an aspirational ideal for a lot of men, many of whom presumably didn't consider the appeal of a well-fitting T-shirt and jeans until they saw Jeremy Allen White pull it off in his unbothered manner.

It's fun to talk about crazy clothes but, typically, most dudes gravitate towards simple, wearable stuff, so I get the buzz. But there's a lesser-discussed secret ingredient that makes this sort of uncomplicated dish especially tasty.

Going back to Jeremy Allen White's IRL outfit, yes, the cut and color of his clothes are nice and all, but his 'fit is made transcendent by confidence alone. The confidence to unbutton his shirt a bit, to let it get wrinkly, to wear his comfortably relaxed jeans atop his cooked sneakers.

Anything looks that much better when it doesn't look like you care. The best-dressed people always look like they just tossed on whatever they had lying around and made it work through sheer charisma.

Take notes folks: Jeremy Allen White can serve lemon chicken piccata and looks with equal panache.