Pharrell’s adidas Yoga Sneaker Makes Flat Earthers Look Good (EXCLUSIVE)

Pharrell is falling flat. Well, his sneakers are, that is. His adidas VIRGINIA Vario FLAT EARTHER sneaker is a deliberate deviation from Pharrell's previously chunky adidas shoes.

More simply dubbed the Flat Earther, this slim sneaker takes those terms literally. This is a sleek sneak that's all about staying "close to the earth," according to its press release.

That is to say, this shoe is less about debating the shape of the planet and more about keeping things grounded.

Based on adidas' 2004 Yoga Vario sneaker, the Flat Earther has strong roots in the flexible shoe era that marked a large section of the aughts. Toeing the line between a sock and a shoe was a hallmark of the Three Stripes’ design language back then, and now Pharrell is bringing this thin-soled aura back from the archives.

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Falling in line with the mass flattening efforts of the footwear market at large, the Virginia Flat Earther exists as a low-to-the-earth gem, designed for grounding and comfort. It’s sleek style profile, which also looks quite slick? Well, that's tertiary.

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With a barefoot silhouette that calls to mind similarly slim sneakers like Vibram's toe shoes or the barely-there Balenciaga Zero slip-on, Pharrell's Flat Earther sneaker represents a new era for Pharrell's ongoing collaboration with adidas. This is made abundantly clear by the sneaker's simple leather lining, slim foot wrap, and crispy thin outsole. There are no frills to be found around here — this is a shoe that sings entirely on its own merits.

Now we know Pharrell can go big or go home, as we saw with the adidas x Pharrell Jellyfish sneaker, but he is equally fond of slimmer adidas silhouettes like the Samba and the Superstar.

That is to say, this isn't Skateboard P's first rodeo with the Three Stripes’ low-down sneaker makes, but the Flat Earther? Well, this sneaker is certainly the flattest and most experimental shoe we’ve seen from the duo. So far, that is.

Available April 11 on the adidas website for $140, the Flat Earther sneaker, despite its name, isn't a conspiracy. It's slim, trim, and totally the real deal.

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