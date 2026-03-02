Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
How Much Does It Cost to Soak In Karl Lagerfeld’s Bath?

Written by Tom Barker in Style
On Paris’ Left Bank, the building where Karl Lagerfeld once sketched tweed Chanel couture gowns and leather Fendi accessories is now an opulent apartment. Highstay, a hospitality company offering properties with “all the high-end services of a large hotel,” is renting out Kaiser Karl’s former workspace.

The three-story 250 square meter (around 2,690 square foot) apartment in Saint-Germain-des-Prés has space for four guests with two bedrooms, two kitchens (one of them kitted out for professional chefs), and a wellness area including a sauna and hammam.

There are only a few hints at the previous tenant by way of a Chanel book on an industrial table in the lounge and a picture of Lagerfeld on a steel floor-to-ceiling bookcase.

French interior architect Pauline Leprince is the mastermind behind many of the new features, like the steel capsule bed, having transformed the space into an apartment for a private client following Lagerfeld’s passing in 2014. Some original Karl Lagerfeld designs remain, though.

In collaboration with industrial designer Marc Newson, a former Apple designer and one of the people behind Ferrari’s first all-electric car, Lagerfeld designed the curved staircase with geometric steel banister that remains at the center of the apartment. 

And, according to a video from 2024, when the luxury real estate firm BARNES listed the apartment for sale for $10.6 million, the apartment includes Lagerfeld’s original bathtub. 

While it's unknown what Highstay paid for the apartment, it is offering a significantly cheaper way to spend the night in Lagerfeld’s former space.

That’s not to say staying at the Saint-Germain apartment comes cheap, mind you, as a single night costs in excess of $2,300.

