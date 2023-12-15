15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation

Let's be real. You could have all the grailed footwear in the world, but without a solid pair of black sneakers, you're selling yourself short.

Black sneakers are essential to a footwear lineup, offering maximum versatility (black goes with everything) and far less maintenance than their brighter, white counterparts. Due to their vast styling potential, sportswear and fashion brands alike continue to drop new incarnations of monochrome kicks all year round.

With so many options out there, the quest for the best black sneakers is no easy task. Fortunately, the experts here at Highsnobiety HQ have been keeping tabs on the footwear essentials and have curated a selection of the best all-black shoes with various pairs on this list coming in a wide array of sizes.

From HOKA's technical sneakers to monochrome staples from luxury labels like Maison Margiela, these all-black sneakers are here to hold you down.

Scroll on for a look at the best black sneakers for men right now.

Satisfy x HOKA U Clifton LS

U Clifton LS $225 Satisfy x HOKA

Two brands that know how to create high-performing running gear, Satisfy and HOKA's first collaboration see the two brands upgrade the popular Clifton sneaker model.

SOREL Ona™ RMX Ripstop Slip-On Sneakers

These slip-on sneakers have been crafted to withstand cold winter days. The shoe comes packed with 300g insulation, a cozy microfleece lining, and is waterproof to defend against the inevitable winter rain and snow.

New Balance M1906RCH

It's been a big year for New Balance's 1906 model, with the retro runner being the subject of multiple collaborations and continuing to get increased attention. This all-black version of the sneaker comes with some white hits of contrast that accentuate the running shoe-inspired paneling.

Commes Des Garçons Homme x Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers

Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers $200 Commes Des Garçons Homme x Nike

Plain black sneaker collaborations have become something of a specialty for Commes Des Garçons. This one takes on Nike's signature dad shoe, the Air Pegasus.

Oakley Factory Team Nubuck Edge Boot

Nubuck Edge Boot $190 Oakley Factory Team

A brand new footwear model for Oakley Factory Team, the Edge Boot is an outdoor-ready shoe that borrows elements from the old Oakley Nail and combines it with a deep-ridged sole unit from its Chop Saw model.

ROA Neal Sneakers

Thanks to its minimal designs and rugged fabrics, ROA makes some of the best-looking outdoor shoes around. The Neal is one of its most popular models, a premium low-top sneaker that can handle days in the great outdoors.

Balenciaga Runner Mesh and Faux Leather Trainers

Runner Mesh and Faux Leather Trainers $1150 Balenciaga

Balenciaga's chunky, ASICS-esque sneaker is a wild shoe that's made more palatable with an all-black color treatment.

Athletics Footwear Zero V1

Zero V1 $200 Athletics Footwear

Crafted for active use, Athletics is a fledgling sneaker brand making highly advanced footwear. The Zero V1 includes state-of-the-art features like an adaptive LYCRA heel counter and MOLDTEC monofilament mesh upper.

Suicoke Tred Sneakers

Suicoke's sneaker selection includes some of the most interesting laceless shoes around. This pair comes with an internal bootie that's partially covered by different straps and panels that make up the upper.

Maison Margiela Leather Replica Sneakers

Leather Replica Sneakers $540 Maison Margiela

Undeniably one of the best all-black sneakers for formal and casual occasions, the Replica Sneaker can do no wrong.

Salomon x Phileo XT-SP1 Sneakers

XT-SP1 Sneakers $275 Salomon x Phileo

Getting experimental with Salomon's popular trail-running footwear, this collaboration with Phileo adds a fuzzy textured finish to the upper.

Stone Island Rock

Yup, Stone Island doesn't just do excellent technical outerwear but, since last year, it also does excellent technical footwear.

Converse Chuck 70 High

Chuck 70 High $95 Converse

A classic. There's no going wrong with a pair of simple black and white Chuck 70s.

Loewe Flow Runner

Lightweight and easy to match, the Flow Runner is Loewe's addition to the quiet luxury genre.

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Where better to end our foray into the best black sneakers than with the Nike Air Force 1 in the iconic Triple Black colorway? Few kicks come as easy to style as this silhouette and, in particular, this colorway.

