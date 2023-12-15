Highsnobiety

15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Let's be real. You could have all the grailed footwear in the world, but without a solid pair of black sneakers, you're selling yourself short.

Black sneakers are essential to a footwear lineup, offering maximum versatility (black goes with everything) and far less maintenance than their brighter, white counterparts. Due to their vast styling potential, sportswear and fashion brands alike continue to drop new incarnations of monochrome kicks all year round.

With so many options out there, the quest for the best black sneakers is no easy task. Fortunately, the experts here at Highsnobiety HQ have been keeping tabs on the footwear essentials and have curated a selection of the best all-black shoes with various pairs on this list coming in a wide array of sizes.

From HOKA's technical sneakers to monochrome staples from luxury labels like Maison Margiela, these all-black sneakers are here to hold you down.

Scroll on for a look at the best black sneakers for men right now.

Satisfy x HOKA U Clifton LS

Image on Highsnobiety

U Clifton LS

$225

Satisfy x HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety

Two brands that know how to create high-performing running gear, Satisfy and HOKA's first collaboration see the two brands upgrade the popular Clifton sneaker model.

SOREL Ona™ RMX Ripstop Slip-On Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Ona™ RMX Ripstop Slip-On Sneakers

$100

SOREL

Buy at Mr Porter

These slip-on sneakers have been crafted to withstand cold winter days. The shoe comes packed with 300g insulation, a cozy microfleece lining, and is waterproof to defend against the inevitable winter rain and snow.

New Balance M1906RCH

Image on Highsnobiety

M1906RCH

$160

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

It's been a big year for New Balance's 1906 model, with the retro runner being the subject of multiple collaborations and continuing to get increased attention. This all-black version of the sneaker comes with some white hits of contrast that accentuate the running shoe-inspired paneling.

Commes Des Garçons Homme x Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers

$200

Commes Des Garçons Homme x Nike

Buy at ssense

Plain black sneaker collaborations have become something of a specialty for Commes Des Garçons. This one takes on Nike's signature dad shoe, the Air Pegasus.

Oakley Factory Team Nubuck Edge Boot

Image on Highsnobiety

Nubuck Edge Boot

$190

Oakley Factory Team

Buy at Highsnobiety

A brand new footwear model for Oakley Factory Team, the Edge Boot is an outdoor-ready shoe that borrows elements from the old Oakley Nail and combines it with a deep-ridged sole unit from its Chop Saw model.

ROA Neal Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Neal Sneakers

$232

ROA

Buy at ssense

Thanks to its minimal designs and rugged fabrics, ROA makes some of the best-looking outdoor shoes around. The Neal is one of its most popular models, a premium low-top sneaker that can handle days in the great outdoors.

Balenciaga Runner Mesh and Faux Leather Trainers

Image on Highsnobiety

Runner Mesh and Faux Leather Trainers

$1150

Balenciaga

Buy at Matches

Balenciaga's chunky, ASICS-esque sneaker is a wild shoe that's made more palatable with an all-black color treatment.

Athletics Footwear Zero V1

Image on Highsnobiety

Zero V1

$200

Athletics Footwear

Buy at Highsnobiety

Crafted for active use, Athletics is a fledgling sneaker brand making highly advanced footwear. The Zero V1 includes state-of-the-art features like an adaptive LYCRA heel counter and MOLDTEC monofilament mesh upper.

Suicoke Tred Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Tred Sneakers

$270

Suicoke

Buy at ssense

Suicoke's sneaker selection includes some of the most interesting laceless shoes around. This pair comes with an internal bootie that's partially covered by different straps and panels that make up the upper.

Maison Margiela Leather Replica Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Leather Replica Sneakers

$540

Maison Margiela

Buy at Highsnobiety

Undeniably one of the best all-black sneakers for formal and casual occasions, the Replica Sneaker can do no wrong.

Salomon x Phileo XT-SP1 Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

XT-SP1 Sneakers

$275

Salomon x Phileo

Buy at ssense

Getting experimental with Salomon's popular trail-running footwear, this collaboration with Phileo adds a fuzzy textured finish to the upper.

Stone Island Rock

Image on Highsnobiety

Rock

$385

Stone Island

Buy at Highsnobiety

Yup, Stone Island doesn't just do excellent technical outerwear but, since last year, it also does excellent technical footwear.

Converse Chuck 70 High

Image on Highsnobiety

Chuck 70 High

$95

Converse

Buy at Luisaviaroma

A classic. There's no going wrong with a pair of simple black and white Chuck 70s.

Loewe Flow Runner

Image on Highsnobiety

Flow Runner

$790

Loewe

Buy at Matches

Lightweight and easy to match, the Flow Runner is Loewe's addition to the quiet luxury genre.

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Force 1 '07

$84

Nike

Buy at Mr Porter

Where better to end our foray into the best black sneakers than with the Nike Air Force 1 in the iconic Triple Black colorway? Few kicks come as easy to style as this silhouette and, in particular, this colorway.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • a ma maniere jordan 5
    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Brief Lesson in Grade-A Back to School Shoes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Paraboot’s Mule Is Business up Front & Party at the Back
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MCM's Back Adding Bags to Crocs
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Well, *Those* MSCHF Boots Are Back
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • hailey bieber no pants outfit
    Big Coat, No Pants: It's the Hailey Bieber Way
    • Style
  • black sneakers
    15 Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Kiko Kostadinov "Rathbone/Newman" collection FW23.
    Kiko Kostadinov's New Collection Is Perfectly Abnormal
    • Style
  • powerpuff girls dunks
    The Powerpuff Girls' Dunks Are Made of Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nike
    • Sneakers
  • Fendi's pokemon x fragment design collaboration with a dragonite handbag and dratini pouch
    Suddenly, Fashion Wants to Catch 'em All
    • Style
  • NBA Tunnel Fits
    How NBA Tunnel Fits Pushed Beyond The NBA And Hip-Hop Narrative
    • Culture