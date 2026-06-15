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Santal 33 Bros Are Not Ready For What's Next

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Le Labo
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Le Labo describes Santal 33 as being, “An open fire... The soft drift of smoke... Where sensuality rises after the light has gone.” Does that not immediately evoke the exact scent of its woody fragrance? No? Well then, you’ll know Santal 33 as the smoky, spicy, leathery whiff that lingers in artisan coffee shops worldwide and that’s left such an indelible cloud of perfume over Brooklyn that there’s a viral song about it. 

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“[Santal 33] has had a stupid amount of success,” Le Labo co-founder Fabrice Penot once said. “As a perfumer, you always secretly hope, but you never expect, such an impact. It happens once in a lifetime — if you are very, very lucky.” That was over a decade ago and today, it remains every bit as ubiquitous. Infact, it's making moves to be more ubiqiotious.

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Santal is still Le Labo’s best seller (as we found out in a recent Le Labo deep-dive) and its increasingly stupid amounts of success prompted the expansion of the Santal universe.  

In what’ll be devastating news for anyone who’s sick of the scent of Santal — such as the writer of that annoyingly catchy aforementioned tune — there’s now a Santal 33 handcare kit. 

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In time for Le Labo’s 20th birthday, the New York perfumery is dropping a soap that’ll infuse your mitts with the whiff of Santal 33 and a matching hand lotion to really soak in the cedarwood fragrance.

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And if you still can’t get enough, then there’s the shower gel, body bar, and the original Santal 26 candle (from which Santal 33 was born) that’ve long been available on the brand’s website

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Still can’t get enough? Well, at the start of the month, Le Labo introduced its first incense, where a concrete holder can assist in burning incense sticks handmade in Kyoto at a twelfth-generation family-owned workshop. The three options of scented stick are Encens 9, Ambroxyde 17, and, of course, Santal 26.

That’s as much Santal as any one person could ever need. Right?

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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