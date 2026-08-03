adidas' Slim Suede Sneaker Spends Its Summers in France

The adidas Riviera sneaker is back, and looking good and Tobacco-y as ever.

The Riviera is basically a Tobacco if it spent its summers resort-hopping along the French Coast. After all, both models came up around the same time in the 1970s and were even part of the same "Leisure Series" collection.

Looks-wise, adidas' Riviera is nearly identical to the Tobacco. It has the same slim, sueded-out design, plus those flat rubber soles. However, the Riviera's name lands on the tongue. Also, it features an unlined construction, which gives it an even more relaxed look than the Tobacco.

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It's almost like a Decon model that mastered the art of summering in France. Sprinkle in a bit of Tobacco flavoring, too.

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Hopefully, it's the same run of nice colorways like the Tobacco. It's already off to a solid start with the "Magic Beige" colorway, which is now available on END's website for $135. It's set to release at more retailers throughout August.

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