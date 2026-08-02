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New Balance’s Elegant Dad Shoe Is a Rare Breed

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's latest 996s are a rare breed of dad shoes.

For one, these sneakers aren't just aura-maxing. They're texture-maxing, too. They feature a combination of buttery leather, smooth suede, and satin touches across the upper. Oh, and they also have satin shoelaces.

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It's a pleasant surprise for many reasons. One, who doesn't love satin shoelaces? They're so cute. Second, New Balance doesn't do this often.

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You might catch silky-laced New Balances on the DIY side of TikTok. But the brand itself doesn't do lace swaps frequently. It'll switch things up with techy toggle shoelaces and sometimes leather lace-ups if you're a Miu Miu sneaker. But other than that, New Balance keeps its dad shoes very normal, down to the shoelaces.

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Sometimes, it'll even go lace-free.

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But today, the New Balance 996 is laced up tastefully.

The newest sneaker arrives in black, white, and brown colorways, some of which are now up for grabs on Billy's website for ¥12,980, or around $83.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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