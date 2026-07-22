There’s Nothing Funny About Peak Summer Style

After concluding his fourth season of Saturday Night Live, the 51st in the show’s history, Marcello Hernandez celebrated by pulling out a corker of a shirt. The 28-year-old showed up to a subsequent Q&A event sporting a white Bode camp-collar long-sleeve shirt with little embroidered boats as decoration and slender loafers poking out beneath black straight-leg pants.

As Hernandez is typically suited up in costumes for that week’s skits, his off-screen style comes as a surprise — are any other SNL comedians rocking up in Bode? — and it turns out, this was just a warm-up.

A couple of weeks later, on July 13, while hanging out with fellow funnyman Druski, Hernandez effectively cracked the code to summer dressing. This is advanced stuff, since summer heat necessitates stripped-back outfits. With only a few elements to play with, Hernandez made his mark with minimal clothes.

He wore a grid-stitched navy cardigan-jacket with no top beneath with loose hickory-striped trousers and little Belgian-style black backless loafers, epitomizing easy warm-weather steeze. The only accessory, thick black sunglasses with light-blue tinted lenses, gave it an air of entertainment-biz cool.

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This mishmash of colors and textures and patterns could be so very confusing but it somehow forms a cohesive whole.

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Part of the trick is in the fit — everything is just so. The jacket is snug but not tight and plays off the volume of the pants, which in turn tastefully imbalance the slight shoes. And then there's the sheer confidence on display: No-shirt outerwear is a tricky line to walk but it looks utterly stressless here, helped by the fact that it's buttoned all the way up and juxtaposed against flowing slacks.

This professional comedian has executed a serious summer look, serving a timely lesson for all those counting down the days when layering will return. Building a great summer outfit really only requires that you have fun with it.

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