At Fashion Week, When the Going Gets Hot, the Hot Go Sleeveless

A heat dome is trapping Europe. France is the hottest it's ever been, prompting it, Spain, and Italy to officially issue red heat alerts, while London is, according to the UN secretary general, “cooking.” Not exactly the ideal time to host a fashion month where the industry’s big fish collectively gather in Europe’s biggest (and currently hottest) ponds, but the show(s) must go on.

Except for a few rescheduled early morning events, fashion weeks are persevering. One notable thing is missing, however: sleeves.

Milan Fashion Week just wrapped, thus prying open the gates of hell — AKA Paris, which is now over 100°F — and attendees of each are prying off their sleeves. We’re talking everything from tank tops to button-ups with lopped-off arms.

The most popular option thus far is the sleeveless dress shirt: Some were DIY, others born that way, and one shirt’s arm-covering was removable. It sounds very late-’90s NSYNC, and at times it was, but there are worse Y2K trends to have made their way back around. At least this one is non-negotiable — this heat is unbearable.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The naughties boyband vibes really cranked up with all the waistcoats worn as tank tops.

From afar, this seems an odd choice as those things are too thick and warm to provide proper ventilation in this horribly sticky weather, their only redeeming cooling feature being the extra airflow to the pits and lack of arm coverage.

Still, not even deadly heat will stop the fashion week waistcoat wearers from getting a ‘fit off. At least they are sticking to one important protocol: When in a heatwave, leave the sleeves at home.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.