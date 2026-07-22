New Balance's Chocolate & Peanut Butter Basketball Shoe Is Breaking All the Rules

For as much as New Balance has done for the matcha stroll game and the mixed-up corporate shoe industry, it's easy to forget that NB goes hard in the paint as well. Let the NB P400 serve as a reminder, then.

New Balance also makes quite the innovative basketball shoe.

Wrapped in smooth leather and contrasting swaths of cognac and soot, the REESE'S-toned P400 sneaker is a proverbial love letter to the game of basketball.

It's as if New Balance is courting the courts, so to speak. As they say, all is fair in love and war, and NB is proving as much by breaking one of the cardinal rules of fashion in mixing black and brown.

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But not only does the P400 push back on this dated narrative, but it also provides conclusive evidence that black and brown are one of the most underrated sneaker pairings out there.

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In addition to its super-sweet colorway, the NB P400 offers a lot in terms of on-court function. For starters, it sports New Balance's signature "N-lock" technology, which promotes ankle stability, as well as a nylon plate underfoot, which gives the shoe enhanced flexibility for crossovers, Euro steps and the like.

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