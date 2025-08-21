Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Classic Y2K Sneaker Gone Y3K

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
Onitsuka Tiger just gave its most famous flat sneaker shiny new claws. The Mexico 66 SD Metallic takes the 1966 classic and reimagines it in gleaming metallic leather, swapping nostalgia for future-shock shine.

The shoe keeps its famously flat-footed silhouette but dresses it up in recyclable leather and reflective metal overlays, with tiger claw stripes slicing across the side in stark white. 

It drops in six colorways, ranging from rose gold to aura-giving metallic green, each one flashing like a Y3K reboot of Japan’s Olympic heritage.

The past few years have been about flattening shoes, from the Miu Miu-fication of sneakers to Samba mania and Magliano’s soleless experiments. Onitsuka’s new move feels like a logical escalation, especially since the OG Mexico 66 was one of the shoes that started the flat-footed wave. 

Flat shoes are already the canvas of the moment, Onitsuka makes them shine.

The full lineup, priced around $170, is available now at Onitsuka Tiger stores and online.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
