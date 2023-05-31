The Sneakers of Ted Lasso's Richmond FC

Apple TV's Ted Lasso has well and truly gripped the world. Presenting the story of an American college football coach turned Premier League football manager, the sports-comedy show's cringe-worthy culture clashes have sparked a cultural phenomenon that's increasingly difficult not to binge.

A perfect storm, the show has filled the gap of football comedy while arriving at the perfect time ahead of the US hosting the 2026 World Cup; there was no way it could ever fail.

As fans, myself included, find themselves glued to their screen every Wednesday to see what challenges Richmond FC and its footballing star caricatures must overcome next, the show continues to present nuggets of gold; in Season 3 Episode 4, that turns out to be the team's sneaker choices.

Without digging into spoiler territory, the latest episode marks the team's first run-in with West Ham United – a big game; preparation is key; here are the sneakers they wore in the lead-up.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On

Onitsuka Tiger

Described as fashion's new "it" sneaker last year, Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 is as classic as it gets.

With a colorway cherry-picked from Kill-Bill (not actually), this is a no-frills, low-key, "IFYKYK" banger to rival adidas' Samba.

Nike Dunk Low "Crazy Camo"

Nike

Nike's Dunk Low has enjoyed an extended period in the spotlight, thanks to countless restocks of the infamous "Panda" colorway.

Adored by TikTok, this easy-wearing silhouette is one of the most recognizable in Nike's arsenal, but few make quite as a big of a statement as "Crazy Camo." The clue's in the name, after all.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sketch"

Nike

A staple pair of sneakers in any arsenal, you can't go wrong with a pair of white Air Force 1s – especially in the warmer months of the year.

If you're looking to set yourself apart from the crowd, a contrasting Swoosh is an easy win.

Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse "Polka Dot"

Converse

Once upon a time, CDG Play's Converse collaborations were the most beloved uniform sneaker of London's fashion bloggers.

While they lack the popularity they once enjoyed, they remain just as iconic – and who doesn't love polka dots?

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Black"

Nike

If you're going to war with your footballing rivals, a pair of blacked-out Forces is the way to go; you throw these on, and everybody knows your mean business.

Nike Air Jordan 11 "Animal Instinct"

Nike

Animal prints have always been part of Nike's arsenal, and on the Air Jordan 11, particularly its Low iteration, it's a recurring theme.

Taking inspiration from Michael Jordan's animal instincts on the court during his golden era, this pair packs flair.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo

Nike

We once called these the Off-White x Nike Lites. One quick glance at the oversized Swoosh that dresses the sides of the sneaker, and you'll understand why.

Nike Waffle One SE

Nike

Nothing quite says classic Nike like a waffle sole. With the Waffle One, the Swoosh extended the waffle family, balancing heritage running with forward-thinking sneaker innovation.

It's not much to write some about, but it'll serve you well day-to-day.

Nike Air Max 90

Nike

Easily one of the UK's most beloved Air Max silhouettes, the 90 is an icon.

Although the pair featured in Ted Lasso lack the punch you'll get from Charlie Hunnam's "Bacon" pair, they're still a neat addition to the locker room's sneaker line-up.