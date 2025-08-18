Between Flat & Barefoot

However much innovation is affected in the ever-expanding field of flat footwear, there will always be something sleeker. We're not talking actual barefoot shoes, mind you, but shoes that get as close as possible without actually exposing the dogs.

In that field, Magliano is pretty well undefeated.

Sure, credit is due to leaders of culture like Miu Miu and sibling label Prada but Magliano goes beyond the template.

The Italian label, which won the 2023 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize, has long treaded in super-slight shoe waters. Its Furlana Monster Mary Jane, for instance, has historically worn a barely-there Vibram sole to emphasize its inherent flatness.

But you can't knock Magliano for lack of innovation.

Its Fall/Winter 2025 footwear, which includes a $542 flip-flop because of course it does, encompasses sneakers and slip-ons so flat that they're basically barefoot.

The Livello Monster, a sneaker version of the aforementioned Mary Jane, the EFFE10, and the Ayrton loafer are recognizable as riffs on classic silhouettes (save for the cycling/climbing shoe-ish EFFE10) but they're rendered fresh by bordering on soleless. All of the designs are satisfyingly substantive, quietly luxe with just a dash of weirdness, but their nearly non-existent soles really amp things up.

And so much the better.

This is all part of a bigger picture that shows a bright future for designer footwear, one in which these things are actually stylish.

Every label under the sun is still chasing trends, as they are wont to do, but at least the flattened footwear that results from this follow-the-leader exercise is consistently tasteful. But to be merely tasteful is to all but blend into the crowd.

Magliano is skirting that line, pushing the flat shoe envelope by bravely expanding beyond simply sleek sneakers and, as a result, creating shoes that're satisfyingly fresh. And utterly free from arch support.

