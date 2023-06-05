A Little Commotion for Naomi Watts' Quilted Jacket

Don't mind me. I'm just admiring Naomi Watts' latest outfit — so much, I felt it deserved its own post. So, here we are.

The British actress took a stroll through NYC over the weekend, getting off a rather impressive look in the same breath. Let's dive into the style moment, shall we?

Watts wore a green quilted jacket featuring a fleece collar, paired with colorblock wide-leg jeans that stopped at the ankles and beige Dior sandals. For accessories, the Stripes beauty brand founder opted for a yellow-gold boho bag slung across her body and black cat-eye shades to shield her face.

Stylish? Absolutely. Practical? I'd say yes, considering yesterday's weather was in the low 70s with a chilly breeze. I have no critiques whatsoever. It was just a perfect look.

Watt's ensemble prompted me to revisit her past outfits — and they were okay. Let me be clear: there wasn't anything wrong with them. Her style consists of casual staples for off-duty looks and safe gowns for the red carpet events, which, again, isn't bad at all. She looks good, and she wears what she wants.

I'll admit: I'm very much here for her sandal game, including seemingly shearling Birks and Prada's thicc summer shoes.

None of the past ensembles made me stop in my tracks like this jacket look, though. By the way, can we get an ID on her outerwear piece? The people want to know (it's me, I'm the people).