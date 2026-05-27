Stüssy Mastered Streetwear. Now, It’s Perfecting Everything Else

Big baggy checkered shirts, oversized graphic tees, and a… stainless steel strainer? Flicking through Stüssy’s Spring 2026 collection, the latter kitchen appliance threw me off. What does this streetwear OG know about what’s best for straining pasta?

But it turns out the seemingly random strainer is only the start of Stüssy’s newest and far-reaching accessories. As its Summer 2026 products start to filter in, more unexpected oddities are popping up on the Californian label’s website.

One recent drop in early May was comprised mostly of beach towels (standard stuff for the beachy Californian label) alongside a tiny pool-shaped ceramic for stashing spare change and a branded frisbee (slightly less standard stuff).

And that's before we get to the collaborations.

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There’s no sell-out Nike sneaker or another chapter of fantastic Our Legacy goods this season (yet). Instead, there’s a $75 solid aluminium ballpoint pen made in collaboration with the century-old German penmaker Kaweco, where a lime-green Stüssy logo pops out from the all-black base.

Stüssy

Then there’s THOR (the maker of rugged storage bins, not the Marvel superhero film) providing a light yellow square storage box and an accompanying storage bin where, again, big Stüssy logos steal the show.

Slapping a logo on quotidian objects is a quintessential streetwear technique. Hiroshi Fujiwara basically invented the practice and Supreme took it to its inconceivable peak. Stüssy, meanwhile, had its fun in the 2010s mostly by way of the Japan-only Stüssy Livin’ General Store imprint that sold chairs and coffee makers and shampoo all emblazoned with the Californian label’s inimitable logo.

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But since the Stüssy Livin’ General Store line ceased operations around 2016, Stüssy has largely stayed in its lane of beachy surfer clothes, occasionally abetted by the occasional collectible or incense pack. Now, exactly a decade later, after pulling off an impressive rebrand to once again become one of streetwear’s most vital labels, the Stüssy-fied household goods are back.

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