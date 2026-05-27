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adidas' Extra-Large Slip-On Clog Is Not from This Planet

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
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Hybrid shoes? In. Laces? Out. That's the adidas method, anyway. As chunky sneakers find their footing in footwear limbo, beefy hybrids are popping off something fierce.

Enter: adidas' XLG Runner Mule. This shoe is exactly what it sounds like, a mule-ified version of adidas' extra-thick XLG sneaker.

Despite what its bouncy exterior might suggest, this sneaker was actually designed as a lifestyle shoe, and its mule-d up descendant is an extension of the shoe's casual ethos. 

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But don't get it confused, this causal shoe still brings all the drama.

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Here, adidas has taken the best parts of the gargantuan sneaker, like its crazy-cushioned outsole and mesh upper and merged it with a lace-free upper. But this isn't your everyday mule. Far from it. 

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See, the adidas XLG is lowkey more cyborg than shoe, what with its overextended outsole and crater-esque indentations throughout. The XLG Runner Mule is not from this planet or even this timeline. 

Even the chrome lining and matching branding up the futuristic ante. It's a techy extraterrestrial masquerading as a mule.

For its more standard specs, the shoe is also absent a heel, priming it for easy slip-on wearability and a virtually hands-free experience. It's not lazy — it's innovative.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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