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Even Nike's Retro Soccer Sneaker Is Getting Mule-ified

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
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Nike flipping its lids is not a common occurrence — but an exciting one nonetheless. In collaboration with Los Angeles-based clothing brand Kids of Immigrants, Nike is getting deep in its mule bag with a flipped-out Total 90 sneaker-clog. 

Based on Nike's aughts-era Total 90 soccer sneaker, this mule-ified T90 shoe is an easy-wearing slip-on that simultaneously does more and less than its predecessor.

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See, what it lacks in a heel, it makes up for with its buttoned tongue-like lace covering, which gives the chancleta-esque shoe some layered distinction. Thanks to its hybrid nature and retro roots, the Total 90 Mule is both stylistically nostalgic and totally of the time.

As for textures, the Total 90 Mule has several. From its suede and patent leather upper to its cool corkscrew insole, the shoe balances its football-flavored retroness with playful design elements.

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As it stands, Kids of Immigrants is quite fond of Nike's unconventionally laced sneakers.

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For its first collab with the Swoosh, Kids of Immigrants took on the zipped-up Air Max Sunder. The 2024 release included two gradient-style colorways: "Sundial" and "Persian Violet."

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This time, Kids of Immigrants opted for a more neutral palette of olives and stones, with the only real hue disruption coming from light purple paneling and a matching yellow-trimmed Swoosh.

In addition to the olive colorway, the Kids of Immigrants Total 90 Mule, available on the Nike website for $120, also comes in chocolate brown. If Nike has nothing else, it has flavors.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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