Nike's Stylish Basketball Sneaker Is a Foot-ful of Sunshine

This content has been paid for by an advertiser.

A'ja Wilson's first signature Nike sneaker is nice as is. Now, it's a pure ray of sunshine.

The debut run for the Nike A'One sneaker continues, as Nike adds a bright yellow "Sunshine" colorway to the mix.

On the latest, golden yellow hues wrap the stylish, cushy, low-top basketball shoe, while gilded Nike motifs and A'ja Wilson's signature logo strike elsewhere.

The Aces player has been on a crazy run (in a good way). Wilson secured her third MVP title in 2024 alongside a since-sold-out Nike t-shirt to commemorate it all.

She then went on to announce her first Nike signature shoe in the same year, posting a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that said "Of Course, I Have a Shoe Dot Com." What a flex.

Two years in the making, Wilson's long-awaited A'one sneaker finally dropped in May in a pretty pink colorway inspired by her family and personal style.

Nike and Wilson certainly aren't holding back on the A'One debut, having released several colorways since its initial launch. And with the introduction of these new yellow sneakers, the collection only gets better from here.

The "Sunshine" pairs are expected to drop in September on Nike's website. Expect to pay the model's usual $115 retail price for the upcoming A'One sneakers.

