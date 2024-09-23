Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A'ja Wilson's Nike T-Shirt Is Actually Fire

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

A'ja Wilson ended the season with a bang: a third MVP title and a fire Nike shirt celebrating her achievement — more like all of her WNBA basketball achievements.

As Wilson accepted the 2024 MVP honor, Nike was ready like a proud parent with a t-shirt commemorating the moment.

Shop Nike 2024 MVP T-shirt

Wilson's black Nike t-shirt sees the basketball star's face grace the front, with a sparkly emphasis on her grills and stud earrings. The graphic comes from a viral photo of Wilson at a 2024 All-Star Weekend red carpet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Wilson's signature star logo and Nike's famous Swoosh also appear on the front, while Nike lists Wilson's many WNBA accolades on the back, including her WNBA Rookie of the Year award and the six times she was named WNBA All-Star.

Wilson has served as a muse for great WNBA merch before. The latest by Nike is but another addition to the collection for game days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

When Wilson became Nike's latest signature athlete in May, the Las Vegas Aces player confirmed her signature shoe with the brand in the same breath — with a hoodie that said, "Of course, I have my own shoe dot com." How could you not stan this type of G.O.A.T. behavior?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Wilson and Nike have yet to reveal the A'One sneaker, but the label confirmed her collection will drop in full family sizing in 2025.

Regardless, the mere knowledge that an A'ja Wilson Nike shoe exists was enough to get fans buzzing (me included).

While we wait for the shoes, we can at least start building our 'fits with this MVP t-shirt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Wilson's Nike WNBA 2024 MVP t-shirt will drop soon on Nike's website. Right now, Nike encourages fans to sign up to be notified when the piece finally drops.

Wilson's Nike t-shirt carries a $40 price tag (now). According to some X posts, it was initially priced at $35.

With Wilson's Nike shirt now a viral, must-cop, it's safe to say yesterday's price is not today's price (word to Fat Joe). Anything for the A'ja, our diamond in the rough.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Puma x SkeptaSkope Sneaker Black Ice
$210.00
Available in:
40414242.5434444.5
JACQUEMUSL'Echarpe Carro Brown
$275.00
Available in:
One size
Guess USACable Knit Sweater Pearl White Multi
$420.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Weirdly Cool Sneaker-Sandals Are Back with a Girlcore Vengeance
    • Sneakers
  • The Attico Has Nike in Its Sexy Era
    • Style
  • CPFM's New Nike Drop Is Hockey Gear Gone Pixel
    • Style
  • Nike's Transforming Cargo Skirt Is for 90s Style Masters
    • Style
  • COMME des GARÇONS' SS25 ASICS Look Like COMME des GARÇONS ASICS
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Luxury Fashion Looks Like Luxury Fashion Again. Is That a Good Thing?
    • Style
  • A'ja Wilson's Nike T-Shirt Is Actually Fire
    • Style
  • Nike's Weirdly Cool Sneaker-Sandals Are Back with a Girlcore Vengeance
    • Sneakers
  • Mattel Creations Honors a Pop Art Legend
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
  • The Attico Has Nike in Its Sexy Era
    • Style
  • CPFM's New Nike Drop Is Hockey Gear Gone Pixel
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now