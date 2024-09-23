A'ja Wilson's Nike T-Shirt Is Actually Fire

A'ja Wilson ended the season with a bang: a third MVP title and a fire Nike shirt celebrating her achievement — more like all of her WNBA basketball achievements.

As Wilson accepted the 2024 MVP honor, Nike was ready like a proud parent with a t-shirt commemorating the moment.

Wilson's black Nike t-shirt sees the basketball star's face grace the front, with a sparkly emphasis on her grills and stud earrings. The graphic comes from a viral photo of Wilson at a 2024 All-Star Weekend red carpet.

Wilson's signature star logo and Nike's famous Swoosh also appear on the front, while Nike lists Wilson's many WNBA accolades on the back, including her WNBA Rookie of the Year award and the six times she was named WNBA All-Star.

Wilson has served as a muse for great WNBA merch before. The latest by Nike is but another addition to the collection for game days.

When Wilson became Nike's latest signature athlete in May, the Las Vegas Aces player confirmed her signature shoe with the brand in the same breath — with a hoodie that said, "Of course, I have my own shoe dot com." How could you not stan this type of G.O.A.T. behavior?

Wilson and Nike have yet to reveal the A'One sneaker, but the label confirmed her collection will drop in full family sizing in 2025.

Regardless, the mere knowledge that an A'ja Wilson Nike shoe exists was enough to get fans buzzing (me included).

While we wait for the shoes, we can at least start building our 'fits with this MVP t-shirt.

Wilson's Nike WNBA 2024 MVP t-shirt will drop soon on Nike's website. Right now, Nike encourages fans to sign up to be notified when the piece finally drops.

Wilson's Nike t-shirt carries a $40 price tag (now). According to some X posts, it was initially priced at $35.

With Wilson's Nike shirt now a viral, must-cop, it's safe to say yesterday's price is not today's price (word to Fat Joe). Anything for the A'ja, our diamond in the rough.