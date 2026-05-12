Dressed in Black Patent, Nike’s Minimalist AF1 Is an Understated Overachiever

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What makes an Air Force 1 so iconic, you might ask? Its everyday appropriate design, of course.

And while the OG crisp colorway can still do no wrong, who could turn down a little reflective moment? Enter the Air Force 1 '07 Patent Leather.

We’ve seen more and more typical sneakers turn to patent for a more elevated, almost formal take. So much so, wearing sneakers to a black tie event is no longer out of the question. Thanks be to God.

In all its original glory, silhouette and design included, the ‘07 Patent Leather is exactly what you’d expect: an Air Force 1, just slicker. There’s nothing overcomplicated here, just a glossy finish for anyone who wants something a step above the basics.

NIKE 1 / 3

It’s still the same shoe everyone knows, just with a layer of shine that catches the eye without trying too hard.

No unnecessary reinvention, no overt drama, just a classic with a patent twist. Hey, sometimes, that’s all you need. Simple and still impossible to get wrong.

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The Air Force 1 '07 Patent Leather is set to be released on Nike’s website later this spring.

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