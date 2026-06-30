Nike Wrote a Love Letter to Basketball on Supple Leather

Few sneakers are forced to carry as much heavy, historical narrative as the Air Jordan 1 High OG. For over four decades, Peter Moore’s 1985 masterpiece has been treated as the ultimate archive of Michael Jordan’s legendary hardcourt journey. The latest chapter? The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Love Letter.

While Jordan Brand typically utilizes the iconic silhouette to mark high-flying championships or on-court moments, this latest project pivots toward a more personal, introspective milestone.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Love Letter is inspired by the moving, handwritten "Dear Basketball" farewell letter Michael Jordan published in Sunday newspapers upon his final NBA retirement in 2003, this special-edition sneaker operates as a beautifully executed thank-you note to the game itself.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The design reinterprets the iconic Black Toe color-blocking framework through a warm, organic lens. A crisp Pale Ivory leather base is tightly framed by velvety black suede wrapped around the toe panel and eyelets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Shifting the narrative away from traditional Chicago team colors, the ankle collar and heel counter are delivered in rich, basketball-textured brown leather. Tying back to the emotional 2003 send-off, his final sign-off, "Much Love and Respect", is subtly embossed into the medial collar and mirrored across an exclusive hangtag.

This drop nails the ‘storytelling through aging’ angle. Rather than using pristine materials, Jordan Brand explicitly built the Love Letter from premium nubuck and supple suedes engineered to naturally develop a unique patina over time. In a way, this embodies the shoe’s significance, memorializing a career that evolved over an unforgettable 19 years.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.