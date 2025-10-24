A Hauntingly Good Air Max Sneaker Covered in Flies
Each year in late October, Nike gets spooky. The American sportswear giant dresses some of its signature sneakers in trick-or-treat-friendly skins.
It’s become an annual tradition for collectors and fans.
This year, The Swoosh has not devised another scary Halloween motif. The result? A frightfully fun sneaker.
Nicknamed “Houseflies,” the limited-edition Air Max 95 looks exactly like it sounds: a haunting, retro-inspired Air Max shoe covered in insects.
Beyond the grotesque embroidery, which you would kind of expect from a Halloween drop, there’s neon yellow air bubbles and a glossy jewel swoosh. Everything is framed by a black leather base.
The “Houseflies” motif also extends to the Air Force 1, embossed on a classic all-white body. Still, it’s the Air Max 95 OG and its slime-yellow glow, available now for $200 on Nike’s website, that steals the show.
This two-piece drop follows on from other notable Nike Halloween specials like the 2020 Air Max 95 featuring contrasting layers of suede and mesh inspired by slasher icon Freddy Krueger, and a 2021 “Mummy” Dunk, complete with eerie bloodshot eyes, that now fetches a pretty penny on resale sites.
