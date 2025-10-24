Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Hauntingly Good Air Max Sneaker Covered in Flies

Written by Max Rossi in Sneakers

Each year in late October, Nike gets spooky. The American sportswear giant dresses some of its signature sneakers in trick-or-treat-friendly skins.

It’s become an annual tradition for collectors and fans. 

This year, The Swoosh has not devised another scary Halloween motif. The result? A frightfully fun sneaker.

Nicknamed “Houseflies,” the limited-edition Air Max 95 looks exactly like it sounds: a haunting, retro-inspired Air Max shoe covered in insects.

Beyond the grotesque embroidery, which you would kind of expect from a Halloween drop, there’s neon yellow air bubbles and a glossy jewel swoosh. Everything is framed by a black leather base.

The “Houseflies” motif also extends to the Air Force 1, embossed on a classic all-white body. Still, it’s the Air Max 95 OG and its slime-yellow glow, available now for $200 on Nike’s website, that steals the show.

This two-piece drop follows on from other notable Nike Halloween specials like the 2020 Air Max 95 featuring contrasting layers of suede and mesh inspired by slasher icon Freddy Krueger, and a 2021 “Mummy” Dunk, complete with eerie bloodshot eyes, that now fetches a pretty penny on resale sites.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
