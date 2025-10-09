Jordan's Best New Signature Shoe Came Back Stronger

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s rise has been nothing short of a whirlwind, earning six NBA All-Star nominations in less than a decade. Off the court, he moonlights as a high-profile fashion collaborator. With Nike, he has released three versions of his signature Air Jordan shoe so far, with the fourth launching just ahead of the new NBA season.

The Air Jordan Tatum 4, however, isn’t just built to be better than its predecessors: it’s designed to dominate. Much like Jayson himself, who suffered a season-ending injury after a year of dominance, the sneaker feels both like a comeback and a new beginning.

“Greatness isn't just about wins. It’s about how you handle setbacks and keep moving forward,” he said in a statement upon the Tatum 4's release.

Continuing to build on its strengths, the shoe reprises familiar features fans of the model will recognize, namely the adaptive silhouette that hugs the foot without feeling too stiff or loose, a lightweight and flexible body engineered for aerodynamic gait, and Air Zoom cushioning that delivers that gravity-is-optional spring.

This 4.0 version of Tatum's Jordan sneaker also introduces key innovations to help it stand out effortlessly during a match.

A new four-way stretch fabric enhances the fit, guaranteeing comfort from the first step, while a TPU midfoot bridge adds stability for quick directional changes without extra weight.

Launching first in a red and metallic grey “St. Louis” colorway inspired by Tatum's hometown, the new sneaker also features a “0” on the heel referencing his jersey number.

The Tatum 4 is also the lightest shoe in the Air Jordan series, as fans will find out when it releases October 10 on Nike's website for $130.

