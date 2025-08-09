Nike's Most Normal Sneaker Gets Its Funkiest Outfit Yet

Nike's most normal sneaker steps outside its comfort zone for its funkiest outfit yet.

Nike's Killshot 2 "Sail/Olive Aura" breaks away from the usual routine of leather and suede makeovers, this time getting wrapped in a floral tapestry.

It's similar to other pairs of flowery Killshot sneakers, but with a calmer green floral pattern. They still have plenty of elderly charm, too.

Also like the previous pairs, the "Sail/Olive Aura" floral Killshot features a leathery Swoosh on the sidewalls and smooth suede panels, which adds some textural contrast to the casual model.

Nike has gradually gotten more adventurous with its Killshot 2 designs. The brand has reimagined the tennis shoe with a long tongue for a Tiempo-inspired version and even added some visible stitching for a Wales Bonner-flavored pair.

The floral versions are its grooviest Killshots thus far, though.

The flower-powered Killshot sneakers are up for grabs on Asphaltgold's website, but they are mostly sold out for retail (no surprises there). If you're still looking for them, the shoes are also available on resale platforms like StockX and Kicks Crew for $100 and up.

